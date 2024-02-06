Births 4/21/20

Hall

Daughter to Clayton and Taylor Hall of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Millie Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City.

Jones

Daughter to Kevin Jones and Amber Stone of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Stella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Stone is the daughter of the late Luis Garza and the late Rhonda Shelton. She works for AT&T. Jones is the son of David and Theresa Jones of Morley, Missouri, and the late Leanna Jones. He is employed by Mondi.

Ketcher

Daughter to Carson Ketcher and Elizabeth Gibbs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Vera Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Gibbs is the daughter of Barbara Gibbs and Scott Gibbs of Jackson. Ketcher is the son of Mark Ketcher and Danette Ketcher of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Vizient.