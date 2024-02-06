Births 4/21/20

Son to Christopher and Kaylyn Bradshaw of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 3:37 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. Name, Elliot David. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Gary and Rogena Kinder of Dexter, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Bradshaw is the son of Diann and Pete Ulmer of Scott City and Joe and Cindy Bradshaw of Cape Girardeau. He works for the Scott City School District.
Son to Jacob and Lindsey Essner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:52 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020. Name, Camden Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Essner is the daughter of Kenneth Wehmeyer and Renee Wehmeyer of Perryville, Missouri. She is a speech language pathologist at Alma Schrader School. Essner is the son of Donald Essner and Clara Essner of Kelso, Missouri. He is a controls engineer with Automation & Control Specialists.
Daughter to Clayton and Taylor Hall of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Millie Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hall is the daughter of David and Tracy Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. Hall is the son of Curtis and Vickie Hall of Scott City.
Daughter to Kevin Jones and Amber Stone of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Name, Stella Grace. Weight, 4 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Stone is the daughter of the late Luis Garza and the late Rhonda Shelton. She works for AT&T. Jones is the son of David and Theresa Jones of Morley, Missouri, and the late Leanna Jones. He is employed by Mondi.
Daughter to Carson Ketcher and Elizabeth Gibbs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Name, Vera Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Gibbs is the daughter of Barbara Gibbs and Scott Gibbs of Jackson. Ketcher is the son of Mark Ketcher and Danette Ketcher of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Vizient.
