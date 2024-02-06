Births 4/21/17

Robinson

Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita S. Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017. Name, Liberty Sharee. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for AT&T. Robinson is the son of Jeanette McCaster of Sikeston and Frank McCaster of Wisconsin. He is employed by ACN Marketing.

Son to Jason Todd Butler and Rachel Renae Poole of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Colton Dale. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Poole is the daughter of Billy Poole and Debbie Poole of Tamms. She is employed by Choate Mental Health in Anna, Illinois. Butler is the son of Kim Butler of Tamms and Dale Butler of Vienna, Illinois. He is a teacher at Meridian High School in Mounds, Illinois.

Daughter to Trevor Eugene and Casey Michelle Irwin of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Name, Everly Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Irwin is the former Casey Fodge, daughter of Mike and Jeannie Fodge of Benton. She is a patient-services representative with Regional Primary Care. Irwin is the son of Derrick and Rosie Irwin of Oran, Missouri. He is a conductor for BNSF Railway.