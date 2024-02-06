Births 4/21/17

Daughter to Justin Robinson and Bonquita S. Cox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017. Name, Liberty Sharee. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth daughter. Cox is the daughter of Patricia Cox of Cape Girardeau and Edward Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri. She works for AT&T. Robinson is the son of Jeanette McCaster of Sikeston and Frank McCaster of Wisconsin. He is employed by ACN Marketing.
Son to Jason Todd Butler and Rachel Renae Poole of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Colton Dale. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Poole is the daughter of Billy Poole and Debbie Poole of Tamms. She is employed by Choate Mental Health in Anna, Illinois. Butler is the son of Kim Butler of Tamms and Dale Butler of Vienna, Illinois. He is a teacher at Meridian High School in Mounds, Illinois.
Daughter to Trevor Eugene and Casey Michelle Irwin of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Name, Everly Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Irwin is the former Casey Fodge, daughter of Mike and Jeannie Fodge of Benton. She is a patient-services representative with Regional Primary Care. Irwin is the son of Derrick and Rosie Irwin of Oran, Missouri. He is a conductor for BNSF Railway.
Twin sons to Chad G. and Cortney L. Proffer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Augustus Marion was born at 4:58 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Knox Bradford was born at 5:35 p.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces. Second and third children, first and second sons. Mrs. Proffer is the former Cortney Thompson, daughter of Cheryl Kiefer and Richard Thompson of Jackson. She is a behavior analyst for the Cape Girardeau School Dostrict. Proffer is the son of Mark and Marilyn Proffer of Cape Girardeau. He works for Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
Daughter to Stanley R. and Shannon M. Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Name, Klaire Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Miesner is the former Shannon Kiefer, daughter of Ray and Kimberly Kiefer of Perryville, Missouri. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Miesner is the son of Richard and Sandra Miesner of Frohna. He is employed by Altenburg Hardwood Lumber Co.
Daughter to Chase Stephen Vinson and Heather JoAnn Latham of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Lilith Kay. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Latham is the daughter of Darrel Latham and Tracy Latham of Sikeston. Vinson is the son of Stephanie Vinson and Michael Vinson of Benton, Missouri. He works for Unilever.
Daughter to Kyle David and Charissa Lea Griggs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:59 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017. Name, Kinsley Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Griggs is the former Charissa Mize, daughter of Connie Mize of Jackson. She works at RehabCare. Griggs is the son of Lonnie Griggs and Gretchen Griggs of Jackson. He is employed by Buffalo Wild Wings.
