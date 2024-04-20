Births 4-20-24

Son to Cody and Hannah Arnold of Benton, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 10:50 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2024. Name, Wyatt Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Arnold is the daughter of Chris and Susan Scherer of Oran. She works at St. Denis Preschool. Arnold is the son of Leslie and Larry Frala of Jackson and Jody Arnold of Chaffee. He is employed by MedX Medical Equipment.

Atchley

Son to Austin and Alexis Atchley of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 4:22 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024. Name, Cooper Dale. Weight, 7.5 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Atchley is the daughter of Jill and David Spriggs of Scott City. She is a teacher with the Scott City School District. Atchley is the son of Darla and Dale Atchley. He is a carpenter with Interior Plus Inc.