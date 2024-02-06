Births 4/20/17

Son to Lance LaDon and Shannon Delaina Neal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017. Name, Fletcher LaDon. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Neal is the former Shannon James, daughter of Paul and Sherry James of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist at Broadway Prescription Shop. Neal is the son of Larry and Diane Neal of Cape Girardeau. He is a property manager for At Home Help.
Son to Luis and Tina Talamantes of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017. Name, Zario Aiden. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Talamantes is the former Tina Ernsting, daughter of Sherwin and Joanne Ernsting of Perryville. Talamantes is employed by the U.S. Air Force.
Son to Daniel "Shawn" and Kimberly Michelle Cook of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Spencer Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Cook is the former Kimberly Edwards, daughter of Barbara Hahs of Jackson. Cook is the son of Danny Cook and Debbie Cook of Jackson. He is market president of MRV Banks.
Daughter to Lance Robert and Kacie Teresa Brumbaugh of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Madilynn Teresa. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Brumbaugh is the former Kacie Elder, daughter of Tim and Darlene Elder of Lake St. Louis, Missouri. She is a teacher at Nell Holcomb School. Brumbaugh is the son of Paula Brumbaugh of Cape Girardeau. He is a banker with First Missouri State Bank.
Daughter to Travis Lynn and Katherine Elizabeth Roth of Friedheim, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Charlotte Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the former Katherine Stephens, daughter of Rob and Joan Stephens of Jackson. She is employed by Hendrickson Business Advisors. Roth is the son of Terry and Linda Roth of Jackson. He is employed by Penzel Construction Co.
Daughter to Ryan James and Amy Lynn Moeckel of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Name, Leni Mae. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Moeckel is the former Amy Schremp, daughter of Darrell and Lora Roth of Perryville and Keith Schremp of Perryville. She is the aquatic coordinator for HealthPoint Fitness-SoutheastHEALTH. Moeckel is the son of Keith and Shelley Moeckel of Perryville. He is a chiropractor at Moeckel Chiropractic.
Daughter to Joe Brandon and Wendy Marie Becerra of Farmington, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Name, Alesandra Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Becerra is the former Wendy Shoemake.
