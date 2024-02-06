Births 4/20/17

Neal

Son to Lance LaDon and Shannon Delaina Neal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:44 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017. Name, Fletcher LaDon. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Neal is the former Shannon James, daughter of Paul and Sherry James of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacist at Broadway Prescription Shop. Neal is the son of Larry and Diane Neal of Cape Girardeau. He is a property manager for At Home Help.

Talamantes

Son to Luis and Tina Talamantes of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017. Name, Zario Aiden. Weight, 9 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Talamantes is the former Tina Ernsting, daughter of Sherwin and Joanne Ernsting of Perryville. Talamantes is employed by the U.S. Air Force.

Cook

Son to Daniel "Shawn" and Kimberly Michelle Cook of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Spencer Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Cook is the former Kimberly Edwards, daughter of Barbara Hahs of Jackson. Cook is the son of Danny Cook and Debbie Cook of Jackson. He is market president of MRV Banks.