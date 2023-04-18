All sections
RecordsApril 18, 2023

Births 4/18/23

Daughter to Tristan and Alissa Newell of Scopus, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Name, Tessa Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Newell is the daughter of Kia and Karrie Bowen of Jackson and Sean Bomar of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Newell is the son of Tara Newell-Koehler and Ike Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Mid-South Steel Inc...

Gibson

Daughter to Tustion Gibson and Jamie Vuichard of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:59 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023. Name, Avery Wiskey-layne. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Vuichard is the daughter of Marty Vuichard and Kellie Vuichard of Patton. Gibson is the son of Mark Gibson and Vanessa Gibson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for All About Lawns.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

