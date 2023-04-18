Births 4/18/23

Daughter to Tristan and Alissa Newell of Scopus, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Name, Tessa Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Newell is the daughter of Kia and Karrie Bowen of Jackson and Sean Bomar of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Newell is the son of Tara Newell-Koehler and Ike Newell of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Mid-South Steel Inc...