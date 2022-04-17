Births 4/17/22

Crowe

Twin daughters to Alex and Kelli Crowe of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Avery Anne was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 8 ounces. Isla Elizabeth was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds. Second and third children, first and second daughters. Mrs. Crowe is the former Kelli Woodfin, daughter of Stan and Pam Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Crowe is the son of Tracy Denbow of Chaffee, Missouri, and Tim and Gina Crowe of Chaffee.

Coleman

Daughter to Corey Treyron Coleman Sr. and Myranda Gale Golden of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Name, Keilani Dayle. Weight, 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Golden is the daughter of Carla Pyles of Granite City, Illinois, and Fred Golden of Malden, Missouri. Coleman is the son of Katie Six of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jarrod Coleman of Peoria, Illinois. He is a truck driver.

Smith

Daughter to Matthew C. and Kasie Mae Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Presley Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Kasie Morrison, daughter of Don and Sandy Morrison of Piedmont, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Elara Caring. Smith is the son of Bob and Brandi Smith of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the late Cheryl Smith. He works in business development at the Dollar Pedal Club LLC.

Hedgcoth

Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Violet Ann. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the former Annabelle Criddle, daughter of Janet and Enos Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Nell Holcomb School District. Hedgcoth is the son of Candis and David Hedgcoth of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is employed by Big River.

Hennecke

Daughter to Logan Hennecke and Michaela Greer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:41 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. Name, Leighton Shay. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Greer is the daughter of Nancy Thompson of Jackson and Timothy Thompson of Bloomfield, Missouri. She works as a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Hennecke is the son of Karen Jenkins of Cape Girardeau and Robert Hennecke of Scott City. He is a laborer at First Missouri Terminals.

DeWrock

Daughter to Jeston Lee DeWrock and Skylynne Jade Bradshaw of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Name, Indy-Grace LaVerne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Bradshaw is the daughter of Sheryl Mcgaugh of Jackson. DeWrock is the son of Danny and Amy DeWrock of Jackson and Debbie and Billy Palmer of Gordonville. He is a project engineer with Sandin Engineering.

Leimer

Son to Andrew M. and Shianne R. Leimer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Name, Theodore Robin. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Leimer is the former Shianne Knepper, daughter of Richard Knepper of Breese, Illinois, and the late Robbin Buchheit of Old Appleton. She is a court clerk for the State of Missouri. Leimer is the son of Lisa Smith and Lee Leimer. He is a support specialist with Vintage Software.

Riggs-Campbell

Daughter to Steven Wayne Campbell and Kellie Ann Riggs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Name, Cordelia Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Riggs is the daughter of Carol and Greg Miller of Jackson and Herschell and Mary Riggs of Fenton, Missouri. She is a French teacher at Jackson High School. Campbell is the son of Mary Campbell of Cape Girardeau and Leonard Campbell of Springfield, Missouri. He is a pharmacy technician at Jackson Walmart Pharmacy.