Births 4/17/22

Twin daughters to Alex and Kelli Crowe of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Avery Anne was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 8 ounces. Isla Elizabeth was born at 9:33 a.m. and weighed 2 pounds. Second and third children, first and second daughters. Mrs. Crowe is the former Kelli Woodfin, daughter of Stan and Pam Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Crowe is the son of Tracy Denbow of Chaffee, Missouri, and Tim and Gina Crowe of Chaffee.
Daughter to Corey Treyron Coleman Sr. and Myranda Gale Golden of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Name, Keilani Dayle. Weight, 2 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Golden is the daughter of Carla Pyles of Granite City, Illinois, and Fred Golden of Malden, Missouri. Coleman is the son of Katie Six of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jarrod Coleman of Peoria, Illinois. He is a truck driver.
Daughter to Matthew C. and Kasie Mae Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Presley Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Kasie Morrison, daughter of Don and Sandy Morrison of Piedmont, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with Elara Caring. Smith is the son of Bob and Brandi Smith of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the late Cheryl Smith. He works in business development at the Dollar Pedal Club LLC.
Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Violet Ann. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the former Annabelle Criddle, daughter of Janet and Enos Criddle of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Nell Holcomb School District. Hedgcoth is the son of Candis and David Hedgcoth of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is employed by Big River.
Daughter to Logan Hennecke and Michaela Greer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:41 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. Name, Leighton Shay. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Greer is the daughter of Nancy Thompson of Jackson and Timothy Thompson of Bloomfield, Missouri. She works as a licensed practical nurse at the Lutheran Home. Hennecke is the son of Karen Jenkins of Cape Girardeau and Robert Hennecke of Scott City. He is a laborer at First Missouri Terminals.
Daughter to Jeston Lee DeWrock and Skylynne Jade Bradshaw of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Name, Indy-Grace LaVerne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Bradshaw is the daughter of Sheryl Mcgaugh of Jackson. DeWrock is the son of Danny and Amy DeWrock of Jackson and Debbie and Billy Palmer of Gordonville. He is a project engineer with Sandin Engineering.
Son to Andrew M. and Shianne R. Leimer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Name, Theodore Robin. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Leimer is the former Shianne Knepper, daughter of Richard Knepper of Breese, Illinois, and the late Robbin Buchheit of Old Appleton. She is a court clerk for the State of Missouri. Leimer is the son of Lisa Smith and Lee Leimer. He is a support specialist with Vintage Software.
Daughter to Steven Wayne Campbell and Kellie Ann Riggs of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Name, Cordelia Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Riggs is the daughter of Carol and Greg Miller of Jackson and Herschell and Mary Riggs of Fenton, Missouri. She is a French teacher at Jackson High School. Campbell is the son of Mary Campbell of Cape Girardeau and Leonard Campbell of Springfield, Missouri. He is a pharmacy technician at Jackson Walmart Pharmacy.
Daughter to Jeremy Keith Stokes and Keasha Marie Hutchcraft of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022. Name, Avery Mae Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Hutchcraft is the former Keasha Grubb, daughter of Trishia Tackett of Glen Allen and Shawn Grubb of Marble Hill, Missouri. Stokes is the son of William Stokes and Donna Stokes of Metropolis, Illinois. He works for Roofer's Mart.
Son to Jordon Wayne Day and Brittany Danielle Humphrey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022. Name, Hendrix Jordon-Izaak. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Humphrey is the former Brittany White, daughter of Julie White of Cape Girardeau. Day is the son of Robin Day of Cape Girardeau. Humphrey and Day both work at Fazoli's.
Son to Ian Storm and Lenzi Michelle Householder of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:17 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022. Name, Bingham Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Householder is the former Lenzi O'Connor, daughter of Holly and Jason Lovel of Charleston and Len and Courtney O'Connor of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by the Charleston School District. Householder is the son of Karla Householder of Sikeston and the late Mark Householder. He works for the East Prairie (Missouri) School District.
Daughter to Ricky Bob and Katinya Joan Stephens II of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:31 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Rose Amadeus Amore. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stephens is the former Katinya Dudley, daughter of Glendon Dudley of Texas and the late Mary Dudley. She is employed by Century Casino. Stephens is the son of Janice Moore of Seattle, Washington, and the late Ricky Stephens. He works for SEMO Milling.
Daughter to James Gerard and Sierra Dawn Feranec Jr. of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Name, Grace Nicole Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Feranec is the former Sierra Westmoreland, daughter of Kevin Westmoreland Sr. and Mary Westmoreland of Perryville. She is the manager of Subway. Feranec is the son of Jim Feranec and Donna Feranec of Perryville. He is a farmhand with Steinbecker Livestock.
Daughter to Dusty and Kristen Easton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:46 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. Name, Elaina Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 2.4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Easton is the daughter of Pamela Turner of Texarkana, Texas, and Eric Leeper of McAlester, Oklahoma. She works for the State of Missouri. Easton is the son of Tammy Thompson of Thebes, Illinois, and David Easton of McClure, Illinois. He is a real estate agent with EXP Realty.
Son to Sean and Kayla Klipfel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Name, Lawson James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Klipfel is the daughter of Sammy and Cindy Lawson of Jackson. She is employed by First Missouri State Bank. Klipfel is the son of Tom and Trish Klipfel of Benton, Missouri. He works for Fastenal.
Daughter to Joseph and Kristen Schlie of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:31 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022. Name, Eve Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Schlie is the former Kristen Gergely, daughter of Michael and Kathryn Gergely of Bass Lake, Indiana. Schlie is the son of the late Samuel and Linda Schlie.
Son to Johnathon Colton Long and Victoria Lee Shively of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Colton Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Shively is the daughter of Michelle Woods of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Long is the son of Melinda Stotts of Marble Hill and Bradly Long of Jackson. He is employed by RMC Readymix Concrete LLC.
