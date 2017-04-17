Births 4/17/17

Rogers

Son to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Jameson Lane. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Sandra Robison of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jarrett Whitmore of Oran. Rogers is the son of Michelle Rogers of McClure, Illinois, and Kevin Robers of Raymore, Missouri. He is a greens keeper at Dalhousie Golf Course.

Jackson

Son to James Arthur and Ashley Lynn Jackson of East Prairie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:31 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Kullen James. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Jackson is the former Ashley Pepple, daughter of David and Staci Pepple of Chaffee, Missouri, and Geri and Gary DeAngelis of Owensville, Missouri. She is a third-grade teacher with the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Jackson is the son of Butch and Carla Jackson of East Prairie. He is with the bridge crew of the New Madrid County Highway Department.

Parker

Son to Ray Edward Parker and Latoya Denice Johnson of Caruthersville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:46 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Ray Edward II. Weight, 9 pounds. Eighth child, second son. Johnson is the daughter of Latonia Johnson and Alvin Johnson of Caruthersville. Parker is the son of Barbara Parker and Michael Parker of Charleston. He is a crane operator at Trinity Marine.

Dyes

Daughter to Dominique Octavius Antonio Dyes and Danitra Emmaly Jones of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:40 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017. Name, Aubrey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Jones is the daughter of Rodney Jones and Pamela Jones of Charleston. Dyes is the son of Frank Dyes and Lisa Dyes of Sikeston, Missouri.