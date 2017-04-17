Births 4/17/17

Son to Tyler Michael and Alexis Brooke Rogers of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Jameson Lane. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Rogers is the former Alexis Whitmore, daughter of Sandra Robison of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jarrett Whitmore of Oran. Rogers is the son of Michelle Rogers of McClure, Illinois, and Kevin Robers of Raymore, Missouri. He is a greens keeper at Dalhousie Golf Course.
Son to James Arthur and Ashley Lynn Jackson of East Prairie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:31 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Kullen James. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Jackson is the former Ashley Pepple, daughter of David and Staci Pepple of Chaffee, Missouri, and Geri and Gary DeAngelis of Owensville, Missouri. She is a third-grade teacher with the Charleston (Missouri) School District. Jackson is the son of Butch and Carla Jackson of East Prairie. He is with the bridge crew of the New Madrid County Highway Department.
Son to Ray Edward Parker and Latoya Denice Johnson of Caruthersville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:46 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017. Name, Ray Edward II. Weight, 9 pounds. Eighth child, second son. Johnson is the daughter of Latonia Johnson and Alvin Johnson of Caruthersville. Parker is the son of Barbara Parker and Michael Parker of Charleston. He is a crane operator at Trinity Marine.
Daughter to Dominique Octavius Antonio Dyes and Danitra Emmaly Jones of Charleston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:40 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017. Name, Aubrey Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Jones is the daughter of Rodney Jones and Pamela Jones of Charleston. Dyes is the son of Frank Dyes and Lisa Dyes of Sikeston, Missouri.
Daughter to Austin Scott Peters and Haleigh Jo Myers of East Prairie, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:01 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017. Name, Layni Grey. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Myers is the daughter of Sonya Ditto of East Prairie and Billy Myers and Todd Gregory of East Prairie. Peters is the son of Kristi Peters and Scott Peters of East Prairie. He is a farmhand at JSP Farms in Bertrand, Missouri.
Daughter to Mathew Nickolas and Cortney Ann Kimmel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:22 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017. Name, Emmarie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Kimmel is the former Courtney Wanick.
Daughter to Melissa Sue Ezell of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017. Name, Adalyn Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Ezell is the former Melissa Scheible, daughter of Naeda Scheible of Campbell, Missouri, and the late David Scheible. She is employed by the Missouri Children's Division in New Madrid, Missouri.
Daughter to Nicholas Ryan Benfield and Lauralee Nicole Dye of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:09 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Name, Piper Leigh. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Dye is the daughter of Beth and Terry Grubbs of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jerry Dye of Morley, Missouri. She is employed by the Scott County Recorder's Office. Benfield is the son of Regina and Kevin Ward of Sikeston and Paul Benfield of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is employed by Slinkard Painting.
