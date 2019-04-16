Births 4/16/19

Thompson

Daughter to Jon Mark and Paige Foley Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Name, Quinn McHaney. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Thompson is the former Paige Foley, daughter of Jon and Kerrye Foley of Cape Girardeau. She is a creative director with GS&F. Thompson is the son of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He has a dental practice in Nashville.