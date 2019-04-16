Births 4/16/19

Daughter to Nicholas Waldo and Lindsay Christian of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:13 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. Name, Kendall Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces. First child. Christian is the daughter Bryan Harris and Brandi Harris of Dexter, Missouri. Waldo is the son of Ronnie Wheatley and Pamela Wheatley of Benton. He works for Stovall Underground.
Daughter to Jon Mark and Paige Foley Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Name, Quinn McHaney. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Thompson is the former Paige Foley, daughter of Jon and Kerrye Foley of Cape Girardeau. She is a creative director with GS&F. Thompson is the son of Ed and Marsha Thompson of Cape Girardeau. He has a dental practice in Nashville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.