RecordsApril 13, 2019

Births 4/14/19

Daughter to Eric and Amber Richardson of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:22 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. Name, Jasmine Marie Wild. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Richardson is the daughter of Terry Scott of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Mark House of Maryland Heights, Missouri. Richardson is the son of Thomas Richardson and Mary Richardson of Scott City. He works for Buchheit Logistics...

Richardson

Al Arnaout

Daughter to Rami and Kindal Al Arnaout of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. Name, Albi Amira. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Al Arnaout is the daughter of Mandy and Elliot Nohr of Perryville. Al Arnaout is the son of Mohammed and Hanaa Al Arnaout of Beirut, Lebanon. He works at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew and TG Missouri.

Brownsberger

Daughter to James Brownsberger and Hollie Tidwell of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Name, Taylee Jade. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Tidwell is an emergency-room technician at Southeast Hospital. Brownsberger is a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

Figueroa

Son to Christian Figueroa and Lacey Harvel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019. Name, Julian Xavier. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Harvel is the daughter of Cheri Landgraf and Luke Landgraf of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Jayne Scherrman, D.D.S. Figueroa is the son of Elsie Felix of Clover, South Carolina, and Jose Eduardo Figueroa of Lugoff, South Carolina. He works at Mondi in Jackson.

Births
