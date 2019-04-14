Births 4/14/19

Richardson

Daughter to Eric and Amber Richardson of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:22 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. Name, Jasmine Marie Wild. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Richardson is the daughter of Terry Scott of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Mark House of Maryland Heights, Missouri. Richardson is the son of Thomas Richardson and Mary Richardson of Scott City. He works for Buchheit Logistics.

Al Arnaout

Daughter to Rami and Kindal Al Arnaout of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019. Name, Albi Amira. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Al Arnaout is the daughter of Mandy and Elliot Nohr of Perryville. Al Arnaout is the son of Mohammed and Hanaa Al Arnaout of Beirut, Lebanon. He works at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew and TG Missouri.