April 13, 2023

Births 4/13/23

Son to Martin Moore and Ashley Stratman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Name, Ezarius Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Stratman is the daughter of Abby Jones of Cape Girardeau and Greg Stratman of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Moore is the son of Sherri Moore and Doug Moore of Joliet, Illinois. He is self-employed...

Southeast Missourian

Moore

Son to Martin Moore and Ashley Stratman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Name, Ezarius Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Stratman is the daughter of Abby Jones of Cape Girardeau and Greg Stratman of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Moore is the son of Sherri Moore and Doug Moore of Joliet, Illinois. He is self-employed.

Moldenhauer

Son to Ross and Natalie Moldenhauer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Name, Henry John. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Moldenhauer is the daughter of John and Cheryl Hagan of Perryville. She is employed by the Perry County School District. Moldenhauer is the son of Jane Moldenhauer and Tim Moldenhauer of Perryville. He works for Robinson Construction.

Kohm

Son to Matthew and Jessy Kohm of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:31 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023. Name, Bryce Matthew. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Kohm is the daughter of Cathy Wilcox and Greg Wilcox of Harrisburg, Missouri. She works for M&M Kids Kampus. Kohm is the son of Paul and Diane Kohm of Perryville. He is employed by Regions Bank.

Hoffman

Son to Lance and Morgan Hoffman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:13 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023. Name, Levin Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hoffman is the daughter of Heather Beggs and Layton Beggs of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Hoffman is the son of Wade Hoffman and Julie Hoffman of Jackson. He works for Rush Truck Centers.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

