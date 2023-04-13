Births 4/13/23

Moore

Son to Martin Moore and Ashley Stratman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Name, Ezarius Alexander. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Stratman is the daughter of Abby Jones of Cape Girardeau and Greg Stratman of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Moore is the son of Sherri Moore and Doug Moore of Joliet, Illinois. He is self-employed.

Moldenhauer

Son to Ross and Natalie Moldenhauer of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Name, Henry John. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Moldenhauer is the daughter of John and Cheryl Hagan of Perryville. She is employed by the Perry County School District. Moldenhauer is the son of Jane Moldenhauer and Tim Moldenhauer of Perryville. He works for Robinson Construction.