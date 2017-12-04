Births 4/12/17

Son to Dalton Edward Foltz and Lauren Nicole Simminger of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017. Name, Lane James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Simminger is the daughter of Doug and Tammy Simminger of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Foltz is the son of Jim Foltz and Traci Foltz of Patton. He is employed by Foltz Construction.
Daughter to Adam Edward and Tiffany Ann VanHoogstraat of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Roslyn Belle. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. VanHoogstraat is the former Tiffany Glueck, daughter of Jim and Sandy Glueck of Scott City. She is a certified scrub technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. VanHoogstraat is the son of George and Barb VanHoogstraat of St. Louis.
Daughter to Joshua Lane and Sarah Beth Abernathy of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Abernathy is the former Sarah Gilliland, daughter of Benjamin Gilliland and Connie Gilliland of Jackson. Abernathy is the son of Roger Abernathy and Julie Abernathy of Farrar, Missouri. He is production supervisor for Faurecia.
Son to Jordan Michael and Mindy Leigh French of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Nolan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. French is the former Mindy Krebs, daughter of Lori and Roger Kenedy of New Madrid, Missouri, and Roger Krebs of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with Missouri First Steps. French is the son of Michele Richardson and Mike French of Portageville, Missouri. He is the owner of JMF Trucking/Missouri Cotton Warehouse.
Daughter to Uriel Garcia and Belsys Berenice Mendoza Ruiz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Sofia Isabella Garcia. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Uriel Ruiz is employed by Propak.
Son to Trent Patrick Tanchek and Lezlie Suzanne Fox of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Name, Sawyer Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Fox is the former Lezlie Scifers, daughter of Sandy Hill and Jack Scifers of Cape Girardeau. She is a lab assistant at Cross Trails Medical Center. Tanchek is the son of Vicky Moyers and Scotty Moyers of Benton, Missouri. He is a plasterer with Miller Drywall.
Daughter to Cody Alexander and Keasha Marie Hutchcraft of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Name, Maddie Alexandria. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hutchcraft is the former Keasha Grubb, daughter of Trishia Balsman of Perryville, Missouri, and Shawn Grubb of Whitewater. Hutchcraft is the son of Donna Hurst of Jackson and the late Mark Hutchcraft. He is employed by the U.S. Army.
Daughter to Derek Scott and Jessica Renee Riley of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Name, Lily Gabriella. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Riley is the former Jessica Geers. She is a clinical-nurse leader at Saint Francis Medical Center. Riley is the son of Peggy Riley of Wyatt, Missouri. He is a business-intelligence developer at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Brandon Lee and Briana Maxine Blaney of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Name, Westyn David. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blaney is the former Briana Bennett, daughter of Warren Bennett and Carla Bennett of Mound City, Illinois. She is a receptionist for Community Health and Emergency Services. Blaney is the son of Donnie Blaney and Sherri Blaney of Tamms. He is a farmer with Donald Jordan Trucking and Farms.
Son to Tyler John Bendick and Star Nicol Burton of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Name, Eli Steven. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Burton is the daughter of Bobbye Marks of Olive Branch, Illinois, and William Marcum of Bonne Terre, Missouri. Bendick is the son of Crystal Simmons of Florida and John Bendick of New York. He is employed by Raben Tire and Auto Service.
