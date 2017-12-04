Births 4/12/17

Foltz

Son to Dalton Edward Foltz and Lauren Nicole Simminger of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:32 a.m. Sunday, April 2, 2017. Name, Lane James. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Simminger is the daughter of Doug and Tammy Simminger of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Foltz is the son of Jim Foltz and Traci Foltz of Patton. He is employed by Foltz Construction.

VanHoogstraat

Daughter to Adam Edward and Tiffany Ann VanHoogstraat of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Roslyn Belle. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. VanHoogstraat is the former Tiffany Glueck, daughter of Jim and Sandy Glueck of Scott City. She is a certified scrub technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. VanHoogstraat is the son of George and Barb VanHoogstraat of St. Louis.

Abernathy

Daughter to Joshua Lane and Sarah Beth Abernathy of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:10 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Abernathy is the former Sarah Gilliland, daughter of Benjamin Gilliland and Connie Gilliland of Jackson. Abernathy is the son of Roger Abernathy and Julie Abernathy of Farrar, Missouri. He is production supervisor for Faurecia.

French

Son to Jordan Michael and Mindy Leigh French of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Nolan Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. French is the former Mindy Krebs, daughter of Lori and Roger Kenedy of New Madrid, Missouri, and Roger Krebs of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a speech-language pathologist with Missouri First Steps. French is the son of Michele Richardson and Mike French of Portageville, Missouri. He is the owner of JMF Trucking/Missouri Cotton Warehouse.

Mendoza

Daughter to Uriel Garcia and Belsys Berenice Mendoza Ruiz of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017. Name, Sofia Isabella Garcia. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Uriel Ruiz is employed by Propak.