All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 9, 2022

Births 4/10/22

Daughter to Noah Weatherby and Lauren Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Greta Lee. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Daugherty is the daughter of Scott and Dawn Fallert of Jackson, Tennessee, and Rob and Beth Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri. She is employed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Weatherby is the son of Jeanna and Tony Weatherby of Jackson, Missouri. He is employed by Dutch Enterprises...

Weatherby

Daughter to Noah Weatherby and Lauren Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Greta Lee. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Daugherty is the daughter of Scott and Dawn Fallert of Jackson, Tennessee, and Rob and Beth Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri. She is employed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Weatherby is the son of Jeanna and Tony Weatherby of Jackson, Missouri. He is employed by Dutch Enterprises.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Moore

Son to Jeremy Moore and Chelsea Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Name, Remington Zane. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Kevin and Tina Brown of Jackson and Melissa Sprenger of Cape Girardeau. She works at Landmark Hospital. Moore is the son of Pamela and Joe Moore of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Plaza Tire.

Edwards

Daughter to Jeremy Edwards and Katelyn Tanner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:10 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Name, Calliope June. Weight, 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces. First child. Tanner is the daughter of Teresa Tanner of Jackson and Kenny Spradling of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Edwards is the son of Jim Edwards of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Casey's General Store.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy