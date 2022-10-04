Births 4/10/22

Daughter to Noah Weatherby and Lauren Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Name, Greta Lee. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Daugherty is the daughter of Scott and Dawn Fallert of Jackson, Tennessee, and Rob and Beth Daugherty of Jackson, Missouri. She is employed by the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Weatherby is the son of Jeanna and Tony Weatherby of Jackson, Missouri. He is employed by Dutch Enterprises.
Son to Jeremy Moore and Chelsea Brown of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:04 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Name, Remington Zane. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Brown is the daughter of Kevin and Tina Brown of Jackson and Melissa Sprenger of Cape Girardeau. She works at Landmark Hospital. Moore is the son of Pamela and Joe Moore of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Plaza Tire.
Daughter to Jeremy Edwards and Katelyn Tanner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:10 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Name, Calliope June. Weight, 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces. First child. Tanner is the daughter of Teresa Tanner of Jackson and Kenny Spradling of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. Edwards is the son of Jim Edwards of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Casey's General Store.
