Births 4/1/20

VanGennip

Son to Alfred and Brittany VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Leland Louis. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Angela Brockmire and Will Weidenfelder of Advance. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. VanGennip is the son of Carol VanGennip and Larry VanGennip of Marble Hill. He works for VanGennip & Sons LLC.

Huggins

Daughter to Kaleb and Melissa Huggins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:09 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Iris May. Weight, 6 pounds, 12.9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Huggins is the daughter of Donna Colyer and Scott Colyer of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Huggins is the son of Michelle Huggins and Steve Huggins of Jackson. He works at Rhodes 101.

White

Daughter to Mitchell and Emily White of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Clara Rosalie. Weight, 8 pounds, 12.7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. White is the daughter of Roy and Cynthia Rogers of Zalma, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Hospital Rehab Services. White is the son of Rodney and Loretta White of Greenville, Missouri. He works for Santie Oil.