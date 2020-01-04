Births 4/1/20

Daughter to Jeremy and Kelli Conner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:03 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020. Name, Alaina Marie Starr. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Conner is the daughter of Loretta Godfrey of Jackson. She is employed by the Jackson School District. Conner is the son of Maxine Conner of Fairdealing, Missouri. He works at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Tyler Slinkard and Jade Below of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Bowyn Rynn. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Below is the daughter of Robin Rhodes of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jason Below of Benton, Missouri. Slinkard is the son of Roger Slinkard and Tracy Slinkard of Advance.
Son to Alfred and Brittany VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Name, Leland Louis. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. VanGennip is the daughter of Angela Brockmire and Will Weidenfelder of Advance. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. VanGennip is the son of Carol VanGennip and Larry VanGennip of Marble Hill. He works for VanGennip & Sons LLC.
Daughter to Kaleb and Melissa Huggins of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:09 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Iris May. Weight, 6 pounds, 12.9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Huggins is the daughter of Donna Colyer and Scott Colyer of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Huggins is the son of Michelle Huggins and Steve Huggins of Jackson. He works at Rhodes 101.
Daughter to Mitchell and Emily White of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. Name, Clara Rosalie. Weight, 8 pounds, 12.7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. White is the daughter of Roy and Cynthia Rogers of Zalma, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Hospital Rehab Services. White is the son of Rodney and Loretta White of Greenville, Missouri. He works for Santie Oil.
