Son to Trenton Patton and Dakota Fightmaster of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Name, Drayton Ory Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces. First child. Fightmaster is the daughter of Jaime Salzman of Marble Hill. She works for Barnabas Acres. Patton is the son of Crystal Thomas and Gregory Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Taco Bell.
Daughter to Steven and Elizabeth Walker of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Name, Charlotte Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of John and Jane Heise of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Walker is the son of Steve and Lorie walker of Maiden, North Carolina. He works for Heise Heating & Cooling.
Son to Aaron Carroll and Skylar Walker of Benton, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 5:32 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Name, Stetson Michael. Weight, 8.2 pounds. Eleventh child, sixth son. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of Robin Walker and Joe Walker of Scott City. She is a homemaker. Carroll works for Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Colby B. and Sara Beussink of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:44 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Name, Blaire Sophia. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Beussink is the daughter of Cathy Yarbro of Cape Girardeau. She is a clinical technician with Leet Eyecare. Beussink is the son of Amy Beussink and Mike Beussink of Jackson. He is employed by B & B Door.
