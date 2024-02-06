Patton

Son to Trenton Patton and Dakota Fightmaster of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Name, Drayton Ory Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces. First child. Fightmaster is the daughter of Jaime Salzman of Marble Hill. She works for Barnabas Acres. Patton is the son of Crystal Thomas and Gregory Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Taco Bell.

Walker

Daughter to Steven and Elizabeth Walker of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Name, Charlotte Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Walker is the daughter of John and Jane Heise of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Walker is the son of Steve and Lorie walker of Maiden, North Carolina. He works for Heise Heating & Cooling.