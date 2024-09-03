Births 3/9/24

Cox

Twin sons to Matthew Cox and Alexa Chenoweth of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Friday, March 1, 2024. Bennett Michael was born at 11:37 a.m. and weighed 7.15 pounds. Cooper Dean was born at 11:38 a.m. and weighed 6.7 pounds. Sixth and seventh children, fourth and fifth sons. Chenoweth is the daughter of Julie Boyer of Bethany, Illinois, and Rob Chenoweth of Hammond, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home-mom. Cox is the son of Cheri Knauss of Bonne Terre and Jim Cox of Mattoon, Illinois. He is a concrete foreman.