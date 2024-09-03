All sections
March 9, 2024

Births 3/9/24

Daughter to Justin and Katherine Norman of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Name, Millie Rose. Weight, 9 pound, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Norman is the daughter of Tammy and Chalen Tatum of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation. Norman is the son of Janet Norman of Lebanon. He is employed by Mercy Hospital Southeast...

Norman

Daughter to Justin and Katherine Norman of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Name, Millie Rose. Weight, 9 pound, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Norman is the daughter of Tammy and Chalen Tatum of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation. Norman is the son of Janet Norman of Lebanon. He is employed by Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Cox

Twin sons to Matthew Cox and Alexa Chenoweth of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, Friday, March 1, 2024. Bennett Michael was born at 11:37 a.m. and weighed 7.15 pounds. Cooper Dean was born at 11:38 a.m. and weighed 6.7 pounds. Sixth and seventh children, fourth and fifth sons. Chenoweth is the daughter of Julie Boyer of Bethany, Illinois, and Rob Chenoweth of Hammond, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home-mom. Cox is the son of Cheri Knauss of Bonne Terre and Jim Cox of Mattoon, Illinois. He is a concrete foreman.

Births
