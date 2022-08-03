Births 3/8/22

Lashley

Daughter to Alexander and Callie Lashley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Name, Everleigh Jo. Weight, 8.7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Lashley is the daughter of Jerry and Terri Callis of Cape Girardeau. She works at Skyview Animal Clinic. Lashley is the son of Maria Blyzes of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Sonya Lashley of Ashland, Missouri. He is employed by Steward Steel.

Robinson

Daughter to Trevaughn Robinson and Miranda Bartlett of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Name, Raelynn Faye. Weight, 7.2 pounds. Second daughter. Robinson works at Lowe's.