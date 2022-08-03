All sections
March 8, 2022

Births 3/8/22

Williams

Daughter to Todd and Chelsea Williams of Halls, Tennessee, Covington Memorial Hospital in Covington, Tennessee, 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Name, Henrietta Elayna-Claire. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Ninth child, third daughter. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Susan Anglin of Cape Girardeau and Joe White of Bertrand, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Williams is the son of Randy and Gini Williams of Commerce, Georgia. He is employed at the Army Corps of Engineers in Millington, Tennessee.

Lashley

Daughter to Alexander and Callie Lashley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Name, Everleigh Jo. Weight, 8.7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Lashley is the daughter of Jerry and Terri Callis of Cape Girardeau. She works at Skyview Animal Clinic. Lashley is the son of Maria Blyzes of Cape Girardeau and Steve and Sonya Lashley of Ashland, Missouri. He is employed by Steward Steel.

Robinson

Daughter to Trevaughn Robinson and Miranda Bartlett of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Name, Raelynn Faye. Weight, 7.2 pounds. Second daughter. Robinson works at Lowe's.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

