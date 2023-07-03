All sections
RecordsMarch 7, 2023

Births 3/7/23

Daughter to Cory and Megan Schlosser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Name, Quincy Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schlosser is the daughter of Christy and Barry Cook of Oran, Missouri. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City...

Southeast Missourian

Schlosser

Daughter to Cory and Megan Schlosser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Name, Quincy Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schlosser is the daughter of Christy and Barry Cook of Oran, Missouri. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City.

Kohlfeld

Daughter to Courtland and Mary Catherine Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Catherine Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Kohlfeld is the daughter of Bo Catrino and Linda Catrino of Sikeston, Missouri. Kohlfeld is the son of Mike Kohlfeld and Barb Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

