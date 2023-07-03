Births 3/7/23

Daughter to Cory and Megan Schlosser of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Name, Quincy Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Schlosser is the daughter of Christy and Barry Cook of Oran, Missouri. Schlosser is the son of Rick and Karen Schlosser of Scott City.
Daughter to Courtland and Mary Catherine Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Catherine Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Kohlfeld is the daughter of Bo Catrino and Linda Catrino of Sikeston, Missouri. Kohlfeld is the son of Mike Kohlfeld and Barb Kohlfeld of Cape Girardeau.
