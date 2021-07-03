Births 3/7/21

Daughter to Shawn Waylon Kilburn and Chelsea Gaynel Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Name, Kimber Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Phillips is the daughter of Carla Phillips and James Garrett of Vanduser, Missouri, and Rodney Phillips of Oran. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Chaffee Nursing Center. Kilburn is the son of Hope Kilburn and Tom Kilburn of Rockview, Missouri. He is a carpenter with BluSky Restoration.
Son to James Matthew and Danyelle Lynn Harrell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Name, Jameson Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Harrell is the former Danyelle Pate, daughter of Lara Thompson of Scott City and Doug Pate of O'Fallon, Illinois. She works at Panera Bread. Harrell is the son of Jequita Harrell of Mounds, Illinois. He is employed by Bunge.
Son to Matthew Ray McBride and Kylie Tristen Cagle of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Name, Charlie Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Cagle is the daughter of Amy Cagle and Chuck Cagle of Scott City. McBride is the son of Lisa McBride and Jeffrey McBride of Benton, Missouri. He works for Luhr Brothers.
Daughter to Sydney Jean Manche of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Blakelynn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Manche is the daughter of Jenny Manche of Farrar, Missouri. She is employed by Casey's General Store in Jackson.
Daughter to Zac Erick Kurgas and Jamie Kay Wachter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Magnolia Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Wachter is the daughter of Christy and Jeff Wachter. She works at Culver's. Kurgas is the son of Klaus Mahler of Arnold, Missouri. He is employed by Furniture Finds.
Son to Nathan Alan Bryant and Alexis Aliean Martin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Desmond Cooper. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Martin is the daughter of Lelicia and Antonio Barron of Sikeston, and Johnny and Becky Martin of Sikeston. She works at Aesthetic Day Spa. Bryant is the son of Alan and Kelly Bryant of Benton, Missouri.
Son to James Dalton Dean and Emma Caroline Strong of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Name, Michael Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Strong is the former Emma DeSpain, daughter of Jeff and Amy DeSpain of Millersville. She works for Kranawetter Transport LLC. Strong is the son of Alan and Lisa Hanners of Patton, Missouri, and Randy and Melanie Strong of Buffalo, New York. He is employed by Local 1104 Laborers Union.
Daughter to Benjamin Holt Cotton and Brook Gail Leal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Name, Brooklynn Nevaeh. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Leal is the former Brook Darnell.
Son to Jonathan William Martin and Devin Fay Gregory of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Name, Gannon Riggs. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Martin is a welder with Greenbrier Companies.
Daughter to James Dennis and Amber Rae McCormack of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:31 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Name, Rayleigh Shae. Weight, 7 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. McCormack is the former Amber Allgier, daughter of Ray and Kimberly Allgier of Fredericktown, Missouri. She is a radiologic technologist with Saint Francis Healthcare Systems. McCormack is the son of Dennis and Shirley McCormack of Jackson. He is an agriculture teacher at Jackson High School.
Twins to Dalton Edward and Lauren Nicole Foltz of Patton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Daughter Lynlei Sue was born at 1:20 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Son Lovis Lee was born at 1:22 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth and fifth children, second daughter and third son. Mrs. Foltz is the former Lauren Simminger, daughter of Doug and Tammy Simminger of Cape Girardeau. Foltz is the son of Jim and Traci Foltz of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works for Foltz Brothers Construction.
Son to Matthew Wade and Chancey Dawn Kell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Name, Waylon Wade. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Kell is the former Chancey Elfrink, daughter of Tory (Kenny) Turner of Marble Hill and Todd (Michele) Elfrink of Leopold, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Kell is the son of Kathy (Jimmy) Burkhalter of Marble Hill and Steven Kell of Marble Hill. He he works for Cornerstone Masonry and Kell Precision Lawn Care LLC.
Daughter to Josue Flores Garcia and Edith HernÃ¡ndez Quintas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Name, Dailyn Scarlett. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Adam Michael Pennington and Sylvia Ladell Grim of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:09 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Name, Ladell Monroe. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Grim is the daughter of Tim Girtman of Goreville, Illinois, and Dortha Wood of Anna, Illinois. She is employed by Target. Pennington is the son of Betty Pennington and Jeffery Pennington of McClure, Illinois. He works at Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Adam Charles and Antonette Rilla Renee Flannigan of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Name, Seraphin Lorraine. Weight, 9 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Flannigan is the former Antonette Heidebur. Flannigan is the son of Jana Flannigan and Charles Flannigan of Dexter, Missouri.
Daughter to Scot Joseph and Alicia Marie Blythe of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Name, Ella Kaye. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Blythe is the former Alicia Zoellner, daughter of Karen and Doug Zoellner of Perryville. She is employed by the Perry County School District. Blythe is the son of Bev and Jim Blythe of Perryville. He works for SEMCO Stone.
Daughter to Freddie Ray Gilliland II and Renee Linden Kincade of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Name, Waylen Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Kincade is the daughter of Kelly Kincade of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Healthcare. Gilliland is the son of Freddie Gilliland and Gail Gilliland of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a pasteurizer at Unilever.
