Births 3/7/21

Kilburn

Daughter to Shawn Waylon Kilburn and Chelsea Gaynel Phillips of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Name, Kimber Jayde. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Phillips is the daughter of Carla Phillips and James Garrett of Vanduser, Missouri, and Rodney Phillips of Oran. She is a certified nurse assistant at the Chaffee Nursing Center. Kilburn is the son of Hope Kilburn and Tom Kilburn of Rockview, Missouri. He is a carpenter with BluSky Restoration.

Harrell

Son to James Matthew and Danyelle Lynn Harrell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Name, Jameson Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Harrell is the former Danyelle Pate, daughter of Lara Thompson of Scott City and Doug Pate of O'Fallon, Illinois. She works at Panera Bread. Harrell is the son of Jequita Harrell of Mounds, Illinois. He is employed by Bunge.

McBride

Son to Matthew Ray McBride and Kylie Tristen Cagle of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Name, Charlie Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Cagle is the daughter of Amy Cagle and Chuck Cagle of Scott City. McBride is the son of Lisa McBride and Jeffrey McBride of Benton, Missouri. He works for Luhr Brothers.

Manche

Daughter to Sydney Jean Manche of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Blakelynn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Manche is the daughter of Jenny Manche of Farrar, Missouri. She is employed by Casey's General Store in Jackson.

Kurgas

Daughter to Zac Erick Kurgas and Jamie Kay Wachter of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Magnolia Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Wachter is the daughter of Christy and Jeff Wachter. She works at Culver's. Kurgas is the son of Klaus Mahler of Arnold, Missouri. He is employed by Furniture Finds.

Bryant

Son to Nathan Alan Bryant and Alexis Aliean Martin of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Desmond Cooper. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Martin is the daughter of Lelicia and Antonio Barron of Sikeston, and Johnny and Becky Martin of Sikeston. She works at Aesthetic Day Spa. Bryant is the son of Alan and Kelly Bryant of Benton, Missouri.

Strong

Son to James Dalton Dean and Emma Caroline Strong of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Name, Michael Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Strong is the former Emma DeSpain, daughter of Jeff and Amy DeSpain of Millersville. She works for Kranawetter Transport LLC. Strong is the son of Alan and Lisa Hanners of Patton, Missouri, and Randy and Melanie Strong of Buffalo, New York. He is employed by Local 1104 Laborers Union.

Cotton

Daughter to Benjamin Holt Cotton and Brook Gail Leal of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Name, Brooklynn Nevaeh. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Leal is the former Brook Darnell.