Births 3/6/22

Sides

Son to Austin Jared Sides and AnnMarie Wakuk of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Name, Alex Lee. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Wakuk is the daughter of Martha Jeffries and William Jeffries of Whitewater. Sides is the son of Shelly Lesch and Dennis Lesch of Chaffee, Missouri. He works for Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.

Hindman

Daughter to Jake and Trina Hindman of Burfordville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Name, Brynley Faith. Weight, 9 pounds. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Hindman is the former Trina Lang, daughter of Roger and Lisa Lang of Jackson. She is a billing specialist at Byron Lang Inc., and a Realtor at Edge Realty. Hindman is the son of Kim Hindman of Cape Girardeau and Neva Hindman of Jackson. He is the education district supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation and CEO of the Student Air Rifle Program.