Births 3/5/24

Son to Corey James and Haley Rae Gettings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Weston James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Gettings is the former Haley Dabbs, daughter of David Dabbs and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She works for Marner Finance. Gettings is the son of Terry Gettings of Scott City and Rhonda Kester of Chaffee. He is employed by Scheeter Automotive and Diesel...