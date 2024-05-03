All sections
March 5, 2024

Births 3/5/24

Southeast Missourian

Gettings

Son to Corey James and Haley Rae Gettings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Weston James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Gettings is the former Haley Dabbs, daughter of David Dabbs and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She works for Marner Finance. Gettings is the son of Terry Gettings of Scott City and Rhonda Kester of Chaffee. He is employed by Scheeter Automotive and Diesel.

Stafford

Son to Austin Stafford and Kayley Bucholtz of Marble Hill, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 3:10 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024. Name, Tatum Austin. Weight, 8 pounds, 4.2 ounces. First child. Bucholtz is the of Diona Lynn Bucholtz and Gary De'wayne Bucholtz of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Stafford is the son of Patricia Ann Smith and David Smith of Scott City. He is a self-employed contractor.

Story Tags
Births




