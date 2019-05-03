Births 3/5/19

Lukefahr

Daughter to Adam Wayne and Amy Marie Lukefahr of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:49 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Ava Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Lukefahr is the former Amy Wichern, daughter of Wanda Bailey of Benton, Missouri, and Dennis Wichern of Jackson. She is a neuropsychological technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lukefahr is the son of Tim and Susie Lukefahr of Leopold, Missouri. He is a forklift operator for DHL.

Martin

Son to Nate Martin and Danna Brown-Martin of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Name, Camden Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Brown-Martin is the daughter of Danny and Treena Brown of Hayti, Missouri. She works at Cape Radiology. Martin is the son of Greg and Cindy Gream of Portageville, Missouri, and Barry and Kriste Martin of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Medicap Pharmacy.

Moyer

Daughter to Joshua Clayton and Meghan Marie Moyer of Old Appleton, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Hazel Rayne. Weight, 4 pounds, 7.8 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Moyer is the former Meghan Ponder, daughter of Susan Ponder of Oak Ridge and Michael Ponder of Perryville, Missouri. Moyer is the son of Gary Moyer of Ironton, Missouri, and the late Sharon Moyer. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee.

Alden-Rivers

Daughter to David Joseph Rivers and Bethany Ann Alden-Rivers of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Ruby Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Alden-Rivers is the daughter of Bill and Karen Alden of Glasgow, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Rivers is the son of Fred and Diane Rivers of Hemel Hempstead, England. He works for S & W Cabinets in Chaffee, Missouri.

Owen

Daughter to Tanner Ramsey and Charity Rose Owen of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Maddelyn Mae. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Owen is the former Charity Doyle, daughter of Crystal Melson and Rob Melson of Allegan, Michigan. Owen is the son of Sonji Owen of Jackson. He works at TG Missouri.

Taylor

Daughter to Sharonica Nicole Donay Bingham of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:06 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Sha'Marielle Leshun Latrice. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Bingham is the daughter of Mary Anderson.

Schuenemeyer

Daughter to Daniel Allen and Donielle Nichole Schuenemeyer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:03 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Molly Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schuenemeyer is the former Donielle Howell, daughter of Don and Pam Howell of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech-language pathologist with the Sikeston (Missouri) School District. Schuenemeyer is the son of Brian and Jeannine Schuenemeyer of Cape Girardeau. He is an attorney at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.

Wilson

Son to Andrew Kyle and Mindy Renee Wilson of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Payson Gregory. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Wilson is the former Mindy Jameson, daughter of Greg Jameson and Delph Jameson of Fruitland. She is a teacher with the Shawnee School District. Wilson is the son of Brad Wilson and Beth Wilson of Tams. He is a maintenance technician at BioKyowa.

Goetz

Son to Eric Brandon and Molly Katherine Goetz of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Charles Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Goetz is the former Molly Hahs, daughter of Robert Hahs of Jackson and John Hendricks of Cape Girardeau and the late Joanie Hendricks. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Goetz is the son of Kevin Goetz and Kristi Goetz of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ellen and David Wilburn of Matthews, Missouri. He works at Rubbermaid in Jackson.

Francis

Daughter to James O. III and Lindsey M. Francis of Marquand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Name, Everly Jaymes. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Francis is the former Lindsey Kollar, daughter of Mike and Cindy Larkin of Ironton, Missouri, and the late Mike Kollar. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Francis is the son of Dell and Vera Janke of Marquand and James and Michele Francis of Fredericktown, Missouri. He is a bricklayer with M&M Masonry.

Kineman

Son to Kurtis Glen and Amanda Elizabeth Kineman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Name, Kye William. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Kineman is the former Amanda Roberts, daughter of Melinda Roberts and Stephen Roberts of Jackson. She is a driver with the New Dawn State School. Kineman is the son of Karen Kineman and Doug Kineman of Kevil, Kentucky. He is an officer at the Southeast Correctional Center.

Hutchinson-Mingione

Son to Thomas Ray Hutchinson and Kaitlin Marie Mingione of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Name, Nolan James. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mingione is the daughter of Tanya Mingione and Santo Mingione of Perryville. She works at J.C. Penney. Hutchinson is employed by Taggart International.