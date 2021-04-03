Births 3/4/21

Robinson

Daughter to Zach and Amy Robinson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Name, Sophie Eleanor. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Don and Julie Sappington of Jackson. She works at Water's Edge and Sweet Pecan Farms. Robinson is the son of Karen Robinson of Dexter, Missouri. He works at Water's Edge, Sweet Pecan Farms and the Army National Guard.