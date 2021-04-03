Births 3/4/21

Daughter to Robert Brantner and Loren Coker of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:27 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Name, Freya Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Coker is the daughter of Tom and Julie Coker of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. Brantner is the son of Kevin and Maia Close of Robert, Louisiana. He works at Century Casino.
Daughter to Zach and Amy Robinson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:19 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Name, Sophie Eleanor. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Don and Julie Sappington of Jackson. She works at Water's Edge and Sweet Pecan Farms. Robinson is the son of Karen Robinson of Dexter, Missouri. He works at Water's Edge, Sweet Pecan Farms and the Army National Guard.
