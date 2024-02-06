Births 3/31/22

Daughter to Chris and Audrey Roth of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Name, Maren Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Glover of Cape Girardeau. She is a physical therapist at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. Roth is the son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau. He is planning and analysis manager at Century Casino.
Son to Justin and Kati Norman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:21 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. Name, Jude Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Norman is the daughter of Tammy Tatum and Chalen Tatum of Olive Branch, Illinois. She works for Leet Eye Care. Norman is the son of Janet Norman of Lebanon, Missouri. He is employed by SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Dalton and Jacqlyn Roose of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022. Name, Calla Jensen. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Roose is the daughter of Rick and Shannon Lewis of Jackson and Darrell Sievers of Jackson. Roose is the son of Larry and Meachelle Roose of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Roose are both employed by the family business, Double R Exotics.
