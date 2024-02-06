Births 3/31/21

Peck

Daughter to Cody Whitlock and Kendra Peck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:31 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021. Name, Melody Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Ms. Peck is the daughter of Christopher Peck of Scott City and the late Samantha Peck. Whitlock is the son of Tanya Skaggs of Puxico, Missouri.

Jordan

Daughter to Cody and Brooklynn Jordan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021. Name, Savannah. Weight, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jordan is the daughter of Dustin and Amie Johnson of Jackson. Jordan is the son of Judy and Fairl Eldridge of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a welder,

Stockard

Daughter to Shawn Dennis Stockard II and Angela Kelly of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Name, Evelynn Remyah Mae. Weight, 5.14 pounds. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Ms. Kelly is the daughter of Eric and Jessica Sea of Cape Girardeau. Stockard is the son of Shawn Dennis and Stephanie Stockard of Jackson.

Garner

Daughter to Trevor and Madalyn Garner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Name, Palmer Michelle. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Garner is the daughter of Brandon and Cara Raines of Jackson and Jamey and Dee Dockins of Cape Girardeau. She works at Scott City Elementary School. Garner is the son of Tammy and Drew Garner of Jackson. He works at Buzzi Unicem.

Hunt

Son to Jalonte Khiry Hunt and Monique Brooklyn Brooks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Name, Zyair Azul. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Ms. Brooks is the daughter of Sandra A. Brooks of Sikeston. She works at Unilever. Hunt is the son of Shannel Baker of Sikeston.