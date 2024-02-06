Births 3/31/21

Daughter to Cody Whitlock and Kendra Peck of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:31 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021. Name, Melody Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Ms. Peck is the daughter of Christopher Peck of Scott City and the late Samantha Peck. Whitlock is the son of Tanya Skaggs of Puxico, Missouri.
Daughter to Cody and Brooklynn Jordan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021. Name, Savannah. Weight, 10 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jordan is the daughter of Dustin and Amie Johnson of Jackson. Jordan is the son of Judy and Fairl Eldridge of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a welder,
Daughter to Shawn Dennis Stockard II and Angela Kelly of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Name, Evelynn Remyah Mae. Weight, 5.14 pounds. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Ms. Kelly is the daughter of Eric and Jessica Sea of Cape Girardeau. Stockard is the son of Shawn Dennis and Stephanie Stockard of Jackson.
Daughter to Trevor and Madalyn Garner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Name, Palmer Michelle. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Garner is the daughter of Brandon and Cara Raines of Jackson and Jamey and Dee Dockins of Cape Girardeau. She works at Scott City Elementary School. Garner is the son of Tammy and Drew Garner of Jackson. He works at Buzzi Unicem.
Son to Jalonte Khiry Hunt and Monique Brooklyn Brooks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Name, Zyair Azul. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Ms. Brooks is the daughter of Sandra A. Brooks of Sikeston. She works at Unilever. Hunt is the son of Shannel Baker of Sikeston.
Son to Devon and Elizabeth Smith of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:22 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. Name, Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of John and Ruth Yount of Millersville. She works for Hallmark. Smith is the son of Joel and Audrey Bert of Cape Girardeau. He works for the U.S. Postal Service.
Son to Michael James and Jenifer Lynn Kean of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:24 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021. Name, Weston Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Kean is the daughter of Jimmy and Sherry Knight of Sikeston, Missouri. Kean is the son of Bobby Kean of Malden. He works at Magnitude 7 Metals.
Son to Patrick Alan and Denae Krin Lingo of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021. Name, Ares Lochlan. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Mrs. Lingo is the daughter of Lary and Betty Glaus of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Lingo is the son of William and Patricia Lingo of Jackson. He is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.
Son to Clayton Matthew and Anna Marie Jansen of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:56 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. Name, Jack Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Jansen is the daughter of Sam and Patty Santora of Scott City. She is a pharmacy technician at Chaffee Drug Store. Jansen is the son of Lindy and Cindy Jansen of Leopold. He is a salesman at 1st Tire and Wheel in Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Mark Brand and Kierra Nicole McCain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Name, Au'yana Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Ms. McCain is the daughter of Gary McCain of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Teresa Rivers of Cape Girardeau. She works at Discount Smoke Shop. Brand is the son of Gina Jones of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Kenya Marshall and Katelyn Putnam of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Name, Kaizer Bleu. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces. First child. Ms. Putnam is the daughter of Rolland Putnam of Bernie, Missouri, and Tyanna Putnam of Canalou, Missouri. She works at Chaffee Nursing Center. Marshall is the son of Kenya Marshall Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, and Nakia Redd Goodin of Sikeston. He works at Unilever.
