Births 3/3/24

Son to Jeremy James McCoy and Destiny Patrice Atkins of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Legend Sincere. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Atkins is the daughter of Katrina Atkins and Leroy Atkins of Sikeston.
Son to Corey James and Haley Rae Gettings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Weston James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Gettings is the former Haley Dabbs, daughter of David Dabbs and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She works for Marner Finance. Gettings is the son of Terry Gettings of Scott City and Rhonda Kester of Chaffee. He is employed by Scheeter Automotive and Diesel.
Son to Andrew Wayne Backfisch and Jamie Lee Davidson of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Drew Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Davidson is the daughter of Nancy Davidson of Sikeston and Keith Davidson of Dexter. Backfisch is the son of Gilbert Backfisch of Sikeston and Debbie Russell of Cape Girardeau. He is an AP operator and forklift operator at Unilever.
Daughter to Dustin Blake and Courtney Christine Rayburn of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Name, Isabella Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rayburn is the former Courtney Hotop, daughter of Mark E. and Kelly K. Hotop of Perryville. She is employed by TG Missouri Corp. Rayburn is the son of Craig B. and Christi L. Rayburn of Chester, Illinois. He works for Tower Rock Stone Co.
Daughter to Zachary Alexander and Brittany Mae Walton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Name, Dayna Rain. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Walton is the former Brittany Reed, daughter of Jeremy Speth of Marquand and the late Dayna Reed. Walton is the son of Joanne Braswell of Jackson and the late Owen Walton.
Son to Stephen Michael and Mindy Ann Dunn of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Name, Ledger Riggs. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dunn is the former Mindy McCuan, daughter of Vance McCuan and Tosca McCuan of Jackson. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dunn is the son of Darryl Dunn and Nicole Dunn of Millersville. He is employed by Midwest Drywall Systems.
Daughter to Nicholas Francis and Alexis Elaine Smith of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Name, Eloise Claire. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Alexis Vandeven, daughter of Edward Vandeven and Lori Vandeven of Leopold. She is an interior designer with Boulder Construction. Smith is the son of Tracey Smith of Jackson. He is a filmmaker with Discover Life Church.
Son to Blake James and Samantha Lynn Duffy of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:05 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Name, Myles James. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Duffy is the former Samantha Schnicker, daughter of Sandy Schnicker and John Schnicker of Jackson. She is a speech language pathologist. Duffy is the son of Debbie Duffy and Rick Duffy of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.