Births 3/3/24

McCoy

Son to Jeremy James McCoy and Destiny Patrice Atkins of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Legend Sincere. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Atkins is the daughter of Katrina Atkins and Leroy Atkins of Sikeston.

Gettings

Son to Corey James and Haley Rae Gettings of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Weston James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Gettings is the former Haley Dabbs, daughter of David Dabbs and Tammy Dabbs of Jackson. She works for Marner Finance. Gettings is the son of Terry Gettings of Scott City and Rhonda Kester of Chaffee. He is employed by Scheeter Automotive and Diesel.

Backfisch

Son to Andrew Wayne Backfisch and Jamie Lee Davidson of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Name, Drew Kyle. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Davidson is the daughter of Nancy Davidson of Sikeston and Keith Davidson of Dexter. Backfisch is the son of Gilbert Backfisch of Sikeston and Debbie Russell of Cape Girardeau. He is an AP operator and forklift operator at Unilever.

Rayburn

Daughter to Dustin Blake and Courtney Christine Rayburn of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:47 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Name, Isabella Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Rayburn is the former Courtney Hotop, daughter of Mark E. and Kelly K. Hotop of Perryville. She is employed by TG Missouri Corp. Rayburn is the son of Craig B. and Christi L. Rayburn of Chester, Illinois. He works for Tower Rock Stone Co.