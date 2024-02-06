Births 3/29/22

Daughter to Matthew Barnes and Rebecca Stricker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:49 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022. Name, Layia Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Stricker is the daughter of Steve Stricker and Mandee Hite of Jackson. She works at Bell Family Eye Care. Barnes is the son of Pamela and Jeremy Barnes of Jackson. He works at Tri State.
Son to Brett and Olivia Farris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Name, Riley Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Farris is the daughter of Bill and Susan Riley of Jackson. She is a high school teacher for the Jackson R-2 School District. Farris is the son of Sherry Farris of Jackson. He is a pathology lab histotech at Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Son to Mark and Amber Scholl of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:30 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022. Name, Henry Arthur. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Scholl is the daughter of Bill and Kim Humphrey of Jackson. She works at Marmic Fire and Safety. Scholl is the son of Marvin and Kathy Scholl of Frohna. He works at East Perry Lumber Company.
Son to Adam and Amanda Zweigart of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:58 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Name, Beau Wolfgang. Weight, 6.96 pounds. First child. Mrs. Zweigart is the daughter of Scott and Kris Dennis of St. Louis. She is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Middle School. Zweigart is the son of Gary and Gail Zweigart of Cape Girardeau. He is an electrician with KT Power Systems.
Daughter to Matt and Betsy Crader of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:16 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Name, Austyn (Ausy) Nancy. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crader is the daughter of Sandy Lincoln of Glen Allen, Missouri. She works at Beginning Concepts LLC. Crader is the son of Soni and Val Crader of Burfordville. He works at Crader Distributing.
Daughter to Clay and Storm Birk of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 8:32 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Name, Chloe Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Birk is the daughter of Michael and Leslie French of Frohna, Missouri. Birk is the son of Terry Birk of Jackson and the late Donna Birk. The couple works at Farming Regional Stockyards.
