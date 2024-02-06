Births 3/29/22

Barnes

Daughter to Matthew Barnes and Rebecca Stricker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:49 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022. Name, Layia Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Stricker is the daughter of Steve Stricker and Mandee Hite of Jackson. She works at Bell Family Eye Care. Barnes is the son of Pamela and Jeremy Barnes of Jackson. He works at Tri State.

Farris

Son to Brett and Olivia Farris of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:37 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022. Name, Riley Christopher. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Farris is the daughter of Bill and Susan Riley of Jackson. She is a high school teacher for the Jackson R-2 School District. Farris is the son of Sherry Farris of Jackson. He is a pathology lab histotech at Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Scholl

Son to Mark and Amber Scholl of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:30 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2022. Name, Henry Arthur. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Scholl is the daughter of Bill and Kim Humphrey of Jackson. She works at Marmic Fire and Safety. Scholl is the son of Marvin and Kathy Scholl of Frohna. He works at East Perry Lumber Company.