Births 3/29/19

Blum

Daughter to Adam and Hannah Blum of Jackson, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 9:17 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. Name, Baylor Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Blum is the daughter of Jim and Cyndi Roach of Jackson. Blum is the son of Monty and Maria Blum of Farmington, Missouri.

Halbert

Son to Dillon and Carissa Halbert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Name, Oliver James. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Halbert is the daughter of Craig Wheeler and Sheila Wheeler of Cape Girardeau. Halbert is the son of Dan and Lisa Halbert of Steelville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Halbert are both employed by the Cape Girardeau School District.