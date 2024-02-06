Births 3/29/19

Daughter to Jamal Martez Cox and Rachel Lei Bagby of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Name, Karter Loraine. Weight, 3 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Bagby is the daughter of Barbara Shannon Hammond of Cape Girardeau. She works at White Castle. Cox is the son of Laura Renee Cox of Cape Girardeau and Wesley Orlando Shockley of St. Louis. He is employed by Wings Etc.
Daughter to Adam and Hannah Blum of Jackson, Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, 9:17 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. Name, Baylor Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Blum is the daughter of Jim and Cyndi Roach of Jackson. Blum is the son of Monty and Maria Blum of Farmington, Missouri.
Son to Dillon and Carissa Halbert of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Name, Oliver James. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Halbert is the daughter of Craig Wheeler and Sheila Wheeler of Cape Girardeau. Halbert is the son of Dan and Lisa Halbert of Steelville, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Halbert are both employed by the Cape Girardeau School District.
