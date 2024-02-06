Births 3/28/21

Cooper

Son to Dylan Levi and Regina Marie Cooper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Weston Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cooper is the former Regina Seyer, daughter of Rodger and Shellie Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Cooper is the son of Mike and Misty Cooper of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Hospice.

Thomas

Son to Jared Mahlon and Emily Anne Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2020. Name, Lucas James. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thomas is the former Emily Huber, daughter of Patty Huber of Jackson and the late Nick Huber. She is a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Jackson. Thomas is son of Jimmy and Robin Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is a power lineman with Citizens Electric Coop.

Amos

Son to Shawn Edward Amos and Ashley Nicole Martin-Price of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, Carlson Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Martin-Price is the daughter of Melissa Smith of Moberly, Missouri. Amos is the son of Carl Amos of Fruitland and Dara Morris of Cape Girardeau.

Turner

Son to Gaven Eric and Brianna Elise Turner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, Jenson Eric. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Turner is the former Brianna Basham, daughter of Allen Basham and Melissa Basham of Sikeston. She is employed by Trend Setters School. Turner is the son of Eric Turner of Sikeston and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau. He works for Southeast Electric LLC.