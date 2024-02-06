Births 3/28/21

Son to Dylan Levi and Regina Marie Cooper of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Name, Weston Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cooper is the former Regina Seyer, daughter of Rodger and Shellie Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Cooper is the son of Mike and Misty Cooper of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a registered nurse at Missouri Delta Hospice.
Son to Jared Mahlon and Emily Anne Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2020. Name, Lucas James. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Thomas is the former Emily Huber, daughter of Patty Huber of Jackson and the late Nick Huber. She is a teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Jackson. Thomas is son of Jimmy and Robin Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is a power lineman with Citizens Electric Coop.
Son to Shawn Edward Amos and Ashley Nicole Martin-Price of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, Carlson Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Martin-Price is the daughter of Melissa Smith of Moberly, Missouri. Amos is the son of Carl Amos of Fruitland and Dara Morris of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Gaven Eric and Brianna Elise Turner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Name, Jenson Eric. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Turner is the former Brianna Basham, daughter of Allen Basham and Melissa Basham of Sikeston. She is employed by Trend Setters School. Turner is the son of Eric Turner of Sikeston and Mary Stoner of Cape Girardeau. He works for Southeast Electric LLC.
Daughter to Brandon Adam Housman and Ashlynn Marie Nicole Miller of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Name, Aria Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Miller is the daughter of Amanda Dutkiewicz of Gideon, Missouri, and Bradley Miller of Sikeston, Missouri. Housman is the son of Michele Housman and Robert Housman of Sikeston.
Daughter to Sean Ryan Lee and Chelsea Ann Brown of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Name, Sophia Carlene. Weight, 9 pounds. Fourth child, second daughter. Brown is the daughter of Sherry Schaefer and Charlie Brown of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Texas Roadhouse. Lee is the son of Stella Lee and Claude Cooper of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Olive Garden.
Son to Cameron Bradley Moore-Rushing and Peyton Grace Ware of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Name, Bradley Cameron. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Ware is the daughter of Sheila Medley of Bertrand and Danny Ware of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by WalMart. Moore-Rushing is the son of Shawn Moore of Spring, Texas, and the late Leah Rushing-Moore. He works on the family's farm.
Son to Jon J. and Lindsay S. Long of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Name, Johnny Dale Stuart. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Long is the former Lindsay Moses, daughter of Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois. Long is the son of Mike and Valorie Long of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Power & Control Associates.
Son to Benjamin Tyler and Katelyn Nicole Burton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Name, Hudson Tyler. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Burton is the former Katelyn Wallace, daughter of Chris Wallace and Jan Wallace of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrator at Cape First Church. Burton is the son of Pat Burton and Tammie Burton of Sikeston, Missouri. He is pastor of Cape First Church.
