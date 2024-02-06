Births 3/28/20

Blaney

Son to Brandon Lee and Briana Maxine Blaney of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Name, Rhys Archer. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blaney is the former Briana Bennett, daughter of Warren and Carla Bennett of Mound City, Illinois. Blaney is the son of Donnie and Sherri Blaney of Tamms. He works for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Schumer

Daughter to Craig Joseph and Alicia Renee Schumer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Ella Catherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Schumer is the former Alicia Sachse, daughter of Bob and Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmaceutical sales representative for GlaxoSmithKline. Schumer is the son of Ken and Diane Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. He is a quality engineer for Newell Rubbermaid in Jackson.

Proffer

Son to Stetson Tate and Brandi Michelle Proffer of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Silas Lee. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Proffer is the former Brandi Durham, daughter of Tracy Ford and Bill Durham. She is an administrative secretary at Jackson Middle School. Proffer is the son of Rodney Proffer and Cheri Proffer. He is a firefighter/emergency medical technician with Jackson Fire and Rescue.

Walker

Son to Graham Hayden and Alison Anne Walker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Name, Samuel Jeffrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walker is the former Alison Vanderpool, daughter of Jeff Vanderpool and Theresa Vanderpool of Colleyville, Texas. She is a business analyst with Pegasus Logistics. Walker is the son of Richard Walker and Terry Walker of Fort Worth, Texas. He is a software engineer with Vizient Inc.

Clark

Daughter to Matthew Joseph and Amber Danielle Clark of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Name, Hunter Lynette. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Amber Hammon, daughter of Dawn and Shane Skidmore of Paragould, Arkansas. She is a teacher at Scott County Central Elementary School. Clark is the son of Jill Clark of Sikeston and Matthew Clark of Benton, Missouri. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.

Barnard

Daughter to Eric James and Nichole Elizabeth Barnard of Blytheville, Arkansas, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Sophie Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Barnard is the former Nichole Parks, daughter of Angie Parks and Darryl Parks of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barnard is the son of Kim Barnard and Fred Barnard of Gonzoles, Louisiana. He works for Goodman Networks-Direct TV.

Baker

Daughter to Billie Joe and Darresa Amanda Baker of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Raelyn James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Baker is the former Darresa Daigger, daughter of Dan and Donna Daigger of Missouri. She is a cosmetologist at Roots Spa and Salon. Baker is the son of James and Ida Baker of Indiana. He is a commercial truck driver with Buchheit's.

Blagg

Son to Cody Scott and Linsey Jo Blagg of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Owen Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Blagg is the former Linsey Daniels, daughter of Tracy and Brad Gaither of Oran and Jesse Moffitt of Lander, Wyoming. Blagg is the son of Kevin Blagg of Malden, Missouri. He works for W.W. Wood Products.

Dressler

Daughter to Robert Herman and Kayla Yvonne Dressler of Potosi, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Elowen Kay Joan. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dressler is the former Kayla Doss, daughter of Robin and Adrian Huerta of Potosi and the late Darrell Doss. Dressler is the son of Steven Dressler and Linda Dressler of Altenburg, Missouri. He is a tree trimmer.

Oberndorfer

Daughter to Jared Michael and Amanda Dawn Oberndorfer of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Hadley Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Oberndorfer is the former Amanda Schumer, daughter of Shelly and David Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. She is the central scheduler for Saint Francis Medical Center. Oberndorfer is the son of Michael and Tina Oberndorfer of Frohna. He is a construction worker with Hoop Lane Construction.

Adams

Son to George Tyler Adams and Marki Nicole Coomer of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Name, Felix Vincent. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Coomer is the daughter of Cyndi Baker of Scott City and Rodney Coomer of Jackson. She is a server at the Pilot House. Adams is the son of Paula Adams of Portageville, Missouri, and Dennis Adams of Grassy, Missouri. He is a sales associate at Ellis Battery.