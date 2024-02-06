Births 3/28/20

Son to Brandon Lee and Briana Maxine Blaney of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Name, Rhys Archer. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Blaney is the former Briana Bennett, daughter of Warren and Carla Bennett of Mound City, Illinois. Blaney is the son of Donnie and Sherri Blaney of Tamms. He works for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Daughter to Craig Joseph and Alicia Renee Schumer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Ella Catherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Schumer is the former Alicia Sachse, daughter of Bob and Andrea Sachse of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmaceutical sales representative for GlaxoSmithKline. Schumer is the son of Ken and Diane Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. He is a quality engineer for Newell Rubbermaid in Jackson.
Son to Stetson Tate and Brandi Michelle Proffer of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Name, Silas Lee. Weight, 10 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Proffer is the former Brandi Durham, daughter of Tracy Ford and Bill Durham. She is an administrative secretary at Jackson Middle School. Proffer is the son of Rodney Proffer and Cheri Proffer. He is a firefighter/emergency medical technician with Jackson Fire and Rescue.
Son to Graham Hayden and Alison Anne Walker of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:59 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Name, Samuel Jeffrey. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Walker is the former Alison Vanderpool, daughter of Jeff Vanderpool and Theresa Vanderpool of Colleyville, Texas. She is a business analyst with Pegasus Logistics. Walker is the son of Richard Walker and Terry Walker of Fort Worth, Texas. He is a software engineer with Vizient Inc.
Daughter to Matthew Joseph and Amber Danielle Clark of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020. Name, Hunter Lynette. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Amber Hammon, daughter of Dawn and Shane Skidmore of Paragould, Arkansas. She is a teacher at Scott County Central Elementary School. Clark is the son of Jill Clark of Sikeston and Matthew Clark of Benton, Missouri. He is a line technician at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Eric James and Nichole Elizabeth Barnard of Blytheville, Arkansas, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Sophie Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Barnard is the former Nichole Parks, daughter of Angie Parks and Darryl Parks of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barnard is the son of Kim Barnard and Fred Barnard of Gonzoles, Louisiana. He works for Goodman Networks-Direct TV.
Daughter to Billie Joe and Darresa Amanda Baker of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Raelyn James. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Baker is the former Darresa Daigger, daughter of Dan and Donna Daigger of Missouri. She is a cosmetologist at Roots Spa and Salon. Baker is the son of James and Ida Baker of Indiana. He is a commercial truck driver with Buchheit's.
Son to Cody Scott and Linsey Jo Blagg of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Name, Owen Wesley. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Blagg is the former Linsey Daniels, daughter of Tracy and Brad Gaither of Oran and Jesse Moffitt of Lander, Wyoming. Blagg is the son of Kevin Blagg of Malden, Missouri. He works for W.W. Wood Products.
Daughter to Robert Herman and Kayla Yvonne Dressler of Potosi, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Elowen Kay Joan. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dressler is the former Kayla Doss, daughter of Robin and Adrian Huerta of Potosi and the late Darrell Doss. Dressler is the son of Steven Dressler and Linda Dressler of Altenburg, Missouri. He is a tree trimmer.
Daughter to Jared Michael and Amanda Dawn Oberndorfer of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Hadley Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Oberndorfer is the former Amanda Schumer, daughter of Shelly and David Schumer of Perryville, Missouri. She is the central scheduler for Saint Francis Medical Center. Oberndorfer is the son of Michael and Tina Oberndorfer of Frohna. He is a construction worker with Hoop Lane Construction.
Son to George Tyler Adams and Marki Nicole Coomer of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:40 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Name, Felix Vincent. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Coomer is the daughter of Cyndi Baker of Scott City and Rodney Coomer of Jackson. She is a server at the Pilot House. Adams is the son of Paula Adams of Portageville, Missouri, and Dennis Adams of Grassy, Missouri. He is a sales associate at Ellis Battery.
Twins to John and Sheila Hottel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Son, Benjamin William, was born at 8:07 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Daughter, Aspen Annie, was born at 8:11 a.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces. First children. Mrs. Hottel is the daughter of Robert and Maria Wade of Jackson. She is owner of Roots Spa and Salon. Hottel is the son of Kristina Hottel of Twin Falls, Idaho. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Son to William Jackson and Amber Nicole Malone of Delta, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Name, Oliver Jackson. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Malone is the former Amber LaClair, daughter of Mark and Debbie LaClair of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Malone is the son of Dora Toombs of Marble Hill. He is a sales representative for ATT.
Twins to Richard Alan and Shea Ann Hency Jr., of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Daughter, Lauren Ann, was born at 12:46 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Son, Richard Alan "Ringo" III, was born at 12:48 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hency is the former Shea Friedrich, daughter of Bill and Joy Friedrich of Jackson. She is a sleep technician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hency is the son of Rick and Sheila Hency of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Geoff Fredrick-Henson and Bridget Nicholle Mirly of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Name, Krue Dawson. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Mirly is the former Bridget Rains, daughter of Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee. She is a hairdresser with First Impression/Techniques. Mirly is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee. He is a business agent with Local 908.
Daughter to Kyle Patrick and Heather Kay Glastetter of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Name, Kate Ellison. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Glastetter is the former Heather Menz, daughter of Denis and Linda Menz of Kelso, Missouri. She works for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Glastetter is the son of Gerard and Sherry Glastetter of Benton. He is a self-employed carpenter.
Daughter to D.J. and Kristal Barker of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Name, Emmalee Renesmae. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Barker is the daughter of Scott and Angie Carmack of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Tina Elsperman of Gainesville, Florida. Barker is the son of Elvin Barker of Wyatt, Missouri, and Pamela Jackovic of Starksville, Mississippi. He is a farm technician with Black Gold Potato Farm.
Daughter to Chayse and Heather Schuette of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:48 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Name, Everly Rose. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Schuette is the daughter of Linda Matyasovszky and Anthony Matyasovszky of Bridgeport, Connecticut. She is a stay-at-home mom. Schuette is the son of David Schuette of Jackson and the late Charlotte Schuette. He is a jailer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to Cody William Brashear and Morgan Lynn Hamblin of Bloomfield, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:31 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020. Name, Ian William. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Hamblin is the daughter of Debbie Hamblin of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Eddie Hamblin of Morley, Missouri. Brashear is the son of Debbie Hendrix of Zalma, Missouri, and Scott Brashear of Scott City. He is employed by Midwest Drywall Systems.
Daughter to Kyle Joseph Enderle Jr., and Morgan Sophia Todt of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:50 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Name, Sophia Jean. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Todt is the daughter of Vance and Tammy Todt of Oran, Missouri. She is a surgical technician at Saint Francis Healthcare. Enderle is the son of Kyle Enderle Sr., of Kelso, Missouri, and Barbara Shelton of Scott City. He is a towboater at Terral River Service.
Daughter to Blake and Kayla Stone of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Name, Avery Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Stone is the daughter of Tom Balogh and Marie Balogh. Stone is the son of Bill Stone and Shelly Stone. He works for Jackson Fire Rescue.
Son to Tish Latrece Anderson of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Name, Ja'Narius De'Mone. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Anderson is the daughter of Patsy Anderson of Sikeston and Gwendolyn Anderson of Charleston, Missouri.
Twin daughters to Dakota Kash and Bridgette Nicole Minner of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Harper Bailey was born at 2:07 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Katie Marie was born at 2:08 p.m. and weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth and fifth children, third and fourth daughters. Mrs. Minner is the former Bridgette Giammarco, daughter of Lee Ann and Jeff Whitworth of Scott City. She works at Heartland Care and Rehab. Minner is the son of Patty and Rick Minner of Scott City. He is employed by Fourck Lite Designs and Guttering.
