Births 3/26/23

Daughter to Zachary and Chelsi Cotner of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Name, Charli Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Cotner is the daughter of Ruby Poole of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Keith Poole of Marble Hill, Missouri. Cotner is the son of Tammy Crider and John Cotner of Scott City. He is an electrician with Southeast Electric.
Twin daughters to Matthew and Stephanie Neal of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Holly Jo was born at 9:57 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Hannah Jane was born at 10 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second and third daughters. Mrs. Neal is the daughter of Danny and Jodi Richards of Ellington, Missouri. She works at Heartland Weight Loss Clinic. Neal is the son of Tim and Joyce Neal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Daughter to Andrew Faulkner and Kirstin Buchheit of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. Name, Bia Gale. Weight, 6 pounds, .24 ounces. First child. Buchheit is the daughter of Alicia Decker of Farmington, Missouri. Faulkner is the son of Melissa Faulkner and Josh Faulkner of Cape Girardeau. He works at Organic Remedies Cultivation Center.
Daughter to Matthew Ashby and Allyson Marler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:47 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. Name, Zoey Drew. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter.
Son to Trey and Aura-Shadow Simpson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:34 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023. Name, Wolf Ellis Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Simpson is the daughter of Joel McCrary of McClure, Illinois. Simpson is the son of Cheryl and Gene Simpson of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by AT&T.
Daughter to Chris and Leslie Bailiff of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023. Name, Abigail Ruth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bailiff is the daughter of Beu and Connie Gilliland of Jackson. She works at Sam's Club. Bailiff is the son of Ned and Mary Bailiff of Elkhorn City, Kentucky. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies.
Son to William and Rebbecca Atkinson of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:48 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023. Name, William Joseph II. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Atkinson is the daughter of Donna Jones of Jackson and Arnold and Abbey Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. She works at Rhodes. Atkinson is the son of Carolyn and Orville Enderle of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Daughter to Ethan and Morgan Siemer of Friedheim, Southeast Hospital, 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Name, Maria Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Siemer is the daughter of Bill and Angel Newell of Friedheim. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Siemer is the son of Joyce Siemer of Friedheim and the late Anthony Siemer. He is employed by Siemer Auto & Ag.
