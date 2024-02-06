Births 3/26/23

Cotner

Daughter to Zachary and Chelsi Cotner of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Name, Charli Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Cotner is the daughter of Ruby Poole of Wolf Lake, Illinois, and Keith Poole of Marble Hill, Missouri. Cotner is the son of Tammy Crider and John Cotner of Scott City. He is an electrician with Southeast Electric.

Neal

Twin daughters to Matthew and Stephanie Neal of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Holly Jo was born at 9:57 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Hannah Jane was born at 10 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Second and third daughters. Mrs. Neal is the daughter of Danny and Jodi Richards of Ellington, Missouri. She works at Heartland Weight Loss Clinic. Neal is the son of Tim and Joyce Neal of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Faulkner

Daughter to Andrew Faulkner and Kirstin Buchheit of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. Name, Bia Gale. Weight, 6 pounds, .24 ounces. First child. Buchheit is the daughter of Alicia Decker of Farmington, Missouri. Faulkner is the son of Melissa Faulkner and Josh Faulkner of Cape Girardeau. He works at Organic Remedies Cultivation Center.

Ashby

Daughter to Matthew Ashby and Allyson Marler of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:47 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. Name, Zoey Drew. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter.