Births 3/26/19

Son to Keith Allen and Kalie Nicole Payne of McGee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Name, Liam Henry. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Payne is the former Kalie Bennett, daughter of Bobby Bennett of Zalma, Missouri, and Kim Bennett of Arab, Missouri. Payne is the son of George Payne and Beverly Payne of McGee. He is self-employed.
Son to Brent Conley and Brittney Elizabeth Douglas of East Prairie, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:19 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019. Name, Grayson Ridge. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Douglas is the former Brittney Heuring, daughter of Boyd Pattengill and Michelle Pattengill of Benton, Missouri. She is employed by the East Prairie Nursing Home. Douglas is the son of Gerald Douglas and Marsha Douglas of East Prairie. He works for the East Prairie Police Department.
Son to Victoria Lynne Harris of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Noah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Harris is the former Victoria Henderson, daughter of Vicki and Raymond Henderson of Villa Ridge.
Son to Jordan Allen and Nikki Sue Bates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:03 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Desmond Clark. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bates is the former Nikki Harvel, daughter of Richard and Suzan Harvel of Tamms, Illinois. She is a DNA analyst with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bates is the son of Allen and Glenda Bates of Eminence, Missouri. He is a graduate student and teaching assistant at Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Benjamin George and Crystal Gail Beel of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Palmer Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beel is the former Crystal Hency, daughter of the late Neal and Shirley Hency of Jackson. She is an accountant with Midamerica Hotels Corp. Beel is the son of Kevin and Cindy Beel of Leopold. He is a controls engineer with Automation Controls Specialists.
