Births 3/26/19

Henderson

Son to Victoria Lynne Harris of Villa Ridge, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:14 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Noah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, second son. Harris is the former Victoria Henderson, daughter of Vicki and Raymond Henderson of Villa Ridge.

Bates

Son to Jordan Allen and Nikki Sue Bates of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:03 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Desmond Clark. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Bates is the former Nikki Harvel, daughter of Richard and Suzan Harvel of Tamms, Illinois. She is a DNA analyst with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bates is the son of Allen and Glenda Bates of Eminence, Missouri. He is a graduate student and teaching assistant at Southeast Missouri State University.

Beel

Daughter to Benjamin George and Crystal Gail Beel of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:46 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Name, Palmer Christine. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Beel is the former Crystal Hency, daughter of the late Neal and Shirley Hency of Jackson. She is an accountant with Midamerica Hotels Corp. Beel is the son of Kevin and Cindy Beel of Leopold. He is a controls engineer with Automation Controls Specialists.