March 24, 2020
Births 3/24/20
Southeast Missourian

Hurley

Daughter to Bobby Dale Jr. and Laura Ann Hurley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Name, Lydia Nicole. Weight, 4 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hurley is the former Laura Johnson, daughter of Nelson and Jane Johnson of Sikeston. She is employed by Southeast Missouri State University. Hurley is the son of Terri Hurley of Sikeston. He works at Bo's Jewelry and Pawn.

Miller

Son to Simon Eric and Erin Elizabeth Miller of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Name, Benjamin James. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Erin Jackson, daughter of Rhonda and Terry Jackson of Olive Branch. She is a paraprofessional with Egyptian High School. Miller is the son of Glenna Miller of Wetaug, Illinois, and Bradley Miller of Ullin, Illinois. He is a welder with American Commercial Barge Line.

Births
