Births 3/24/20

Miller

Son to Simon Eric and Erin Elizabeth Miller of Olive Branch, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Name, Benjamin James. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Mrs. Miller is the former Erin Jackson, daughter of Rhonda and Terry Jackson of Olive Branch. She is a paraprofessional with Egyptian High School. Miller is the son of Glenna Miller of Wetaug, Illinois, and Bradley Miller of Ullin, Illinois. He is a welder with American Commercial Barge Line.