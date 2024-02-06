Births 3-24-19

Nanney

Son to Eric Scott Nanney and Lindsey Nikole Campbell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Colson Jay. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Campbell is the daughter of Mike Baker and Lisa Baker of Jonesboro, Illinois, and the late Billy Campbell. Nanney is the son of Rose Nanney and Rick Nanney of Marble Hill.

Amis

Son to Zachariah Thomas "Zach" and Tara Michelle Amis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Name, Jeremiah John Paul. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Amis is the former Tara Wareing, daughter of Bruce and Teresa Wareing of Jackson. Amis is the son of Larry and Susan Amis of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He is a computer programmer with Visient.

Hayden

Son to Kyle Richard Hayden and Maddelyn Elizabeth Seabaugh of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Name, Archer Barrett. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Seabaugh is the daughter of Sheri Seabaugh and Charles Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri. She works at Lambert's Cafe. Hayden is the son of Richard Hayden of East Prairie, Missouri, and Holly and Ebert Smith of East Prairie.

Haley

Daughter to Shane Ray and Christina Marie Haley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Maya Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Haley is the former Christina Golightly, daughter of Sondra Poetzman and Robert Poetzman of Sikeston. She is employed by Love's Travel Stop. Haley is the son of Melissa Smith and Daniel Haley of Sikeston. He works at Motel 6.

Welker

Son to Joseph Collin and Chelsi Suzanne Welker of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Belamy Rowan. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Welker is the former Chelsi Sitzes, daughter of Gerald Sitzes of Millersville, and Joy Floyd and Tommy Hale of Thebes, Illinois. Welker is the son of Jason and Kym Welker of Cape Girardeau, and Tiffany and Rex Adams of Tamms, Illinois. He works at James Auto Body and Glass.

Menz

Daughter to Shane Michael and Josie Renee Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Aubrey Renee. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Menz is the former Josie Sebastian, daughter of Kay Sebastian of Kelso, Missouri. She is a biology teacher at Notre Dame Regional High School. Menz is the son of Denis and Linda Menz of Kelso. He is a carpenter with Columbia Construction.

Strand

Son to Travis Mark and Morgan Allyce Strand of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Xavier Mark. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Strand is the former Morgan Berry, daughter of Scott Berry and Trudy Berry of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Julie Berry and Jim Walentynowicz of Bonita Springs, Florida. She is employed by Bell Family Eyecare. Strand is the son of Mark and Darlene Strand of Cape Girardeau. He works for S&S Drywall.

Stuckey

Daughter to Melvine Carlina Stuckey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Harmonni Skye. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Stuckey is the daughter of Charlotte Stuckey of Cape Girardeau.

Johnson

Daughter to Marshall Johnson and Amy Nguyen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Name, Maelyn Ngoe. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Nguyen is the daughter of Anh and Nhon Nguyen of Cape Girardeau. Johnson is the son of Brian and Marie Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky. They both work at King Nails and Spa.

Dirnberger

Daughter to Blake Michael and Lindsey Michelle Dirnberger of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Name, Landry Blake. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 pounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lindsey Amick, daughter of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Leet Eye Care. Dirnberger is the son of Kenny Dirnberger and Laverne Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Orgill, Inc.

Best

Son to Ciara Ashlynne McMullin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Name, Maverick Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. McMullin is the daughter of Teresa Mitchell of Dexter, Missouri, and Paul McMullin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Menard's.