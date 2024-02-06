Births 3-24-19

Son to Eric Scott Nanney and Lindsey Nikole Campbell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Colson Jay. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Campbell is the daughter of Mike Baker and Lisa Baker of Jonesboro, Illinois, and the late Billy Campbell. Nanney is the son of Rose Nanney and Rick Nanney of Marble Hill.
Son to Zachariah Thomas "Zach" and Tara Michelle Amis of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Name, Jeremiah John Paul. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Amis is the former Tara Wareing, daughter of Bruce and Teresa Wareing of Jackson. Amis is the son of Larry and Susan Amis of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He is a computer programmer with Visient.
Son to Kyle Richard Hayden and Maddelyn Elizabeth Seabaugh of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Name, Archer Barrett. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Seabaugh is the daughter of Sheri Seabaugh and Charles Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri. She works at Lambert's Cafe. Hayden is the son of Richard Hayden of East Prairie, Missouri, and Holly and Ebert Smith of East Prairie.
Daughter to Shane Ray and Christina Marie Haley of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Maya Leigh. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Haley is the former Christina Golightly, daughter of Sondra Poetzman and Robert Poetzman of Sikeston. She is employed by Love's Travel Stop. Haley is the son of Melissa Smith and Daniel Haley of Sikeston. He works at Motel 6.
Son to Joseph Collin and Chelsi Suzanne Welker of McClure, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Belamy Rowan. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Welker is the former Chelsi Sitzes, daughter of Gerald Sitzes of Millersville, and Joy Floyd and Tommy Hale of Thebes, Illinois. Welker is the son of Jason and Kym Welker of Cape Girardeau, and Tiffany and Rex Adams of Tamms, Illinois. He works at James Auto Body and Glass.
Daughter to Shane Michael and Josie Renee Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Aubrey Renee. Weight, 7 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Menz is the former Josie Sebastian, daughter of Kay Sebastian of Kelso, Missouri. She is a biology teacher at Notre Dame Regional High School. Menz is the son of Denis and Linda Menz of Kelso. He is a carpenter with Columbia Construction.
Son to Travis Mark and Morgan Allyce Strand of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Name, Xavier Mark. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Strand is the former Morgan Berry, daughter of Scott Berry and Trudy Berry of Harrisburg, Illinois, and Julie Berry and Jim Walentynowicz of Bonita Springs, Florida. She is employed by Bell Family Eyecare. Strand is the son of Mark and Darlene Strand of Cape Girardeau. He works for S&S Drywall.
Daughter to Melvine Carlina Stuckey of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:43 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Harmonni Skye. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Stuckey is the daughter of Charlotte Stuckey of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Marshall Johnson and Amy Nguyen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Name, Maelyn Ngoe. Weight, 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Second daughter. Nguyen is the daughter of Anh and Nhon Nguyen of Cape Girardeau. Johnson is the son of Brian and Marie Johnson of Paducah, Kentucky. They both work at King Nails and Spa.
Daughter to Blake Michael and Lindsey Michelle Dirnberger of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Name, Landry Blake. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 pounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Lindsey Amick, daughter of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Leet Eye Care. Dirnberger is the son of Kenny Dirnberger and Laverne Dirnberger of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Orgill, Inc.
Son to Ciara Ashlynne McMullin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Name, Maverick Layne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. McMullin is the daughter of Teresa Mitchell of Dexter, Missouri, and Paul McMullin of Cape Girardeau. She works at Menard's.
Daughter to Stetson Lee and Miranda Lynn Smith of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Name, Makenzie Claire. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Smith is the former Miranda Rich, daughter of Sheryl Rich of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Scott County Central Elementary School. Smith is the son of Chad and Sheri Smith of Townsend, Tennessee. He works for the United States Army National Guard.
Daughter to Derek Gene Crockett and Heighly Brooke Christopher of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019. Name, Scarlett Monroe. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Christopher is the daughter of Jo Ann Tidwell of Dexter and Axle Christopher of Cape Girardeau. Crockett is the son of Kim Crockett and Davy Crockett of Dexter.
Son to Ethan and Courtney Baker of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:13 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019. Name, Leo Wade. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, first son. Mrs. Baker is the former Courtney Kell, daughter of Kathy Hovis of Marble Hill. Baker is the son Todd Baker and Angela Baker of Marble Hill. He works for Arab Aggregates.
Son to James Mical Masters and Brittany Jean Farris of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:38 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019. Name, Axton William Bryant. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Farris is the daughter of Diane Lanley of Jackson. She is employed by Kohl's. Masters is the son of Lori Malone and Randy Malone of Delta, and Tony Masters of Scott City. He is a supervisor with Robinson Construction.
Son to Kevin Scott and Laura Ann Pingel of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Reid Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Pingel is the former Laura Dillow, daughter of Jerry and Cathy Dillow of Jonesboro, Illinois. Pingel is the son of Marty and Betty Roth of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Artisan Contracting.
Son to Thomas Daniel and Natasha Nicole Goolsby of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:28 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Rowan Daniel. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Goolsby is the former Natasha Watson, daughter of Ronald Watson and Shirley Watson of Kelso, Missouri. She is a banker at U.S. Bank in Jackson. Goolsby is the son of Tom Goolsby and Lorita Goolsby of Zalma, Missouri. He is IT administrator at Ypykya.
Son to Steven Roy Sadler and Bridgett Leah Burton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Logan Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Seventh child, fourth son. Burton is the daughter of Melissa Smith of East Prairie, Missouri, and John Burton of Olive Branch, Illinois. Sadler is the son of Cindy Sadler and Albert Sadler of Jackson.
Daughter to Eric Preston and Heather Lynn Bollinger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:40 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Tessa Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Bollinger is the former Heather Slusher, daughter of Tim and Susie Walden of Jackson, and Bill Wheply of Kimberly City, Missouri. Bollinger is the son of Ray and Della Bollinger of Jackson.
Daughter of Zachary Albert and Alison Jo Kelley of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:38 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Name, Alison Saige. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kelley is the former Alison Burger, daughter of Joe Burger and Cindy Burger of Delta. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Kelley is the son of Tina Kelley and Mike Kelley of Delta. He is the water supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Nicholas Scott and Sarah Ann Cato of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Name, Llewyn Jude Scott. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Cato is the former Sarah Hahn, daughter of John and Sheila Hahn of Cape Girardeau. She is the principal of St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri. Cato is the son of Debra Cato of St. Louis and Robert Cato of Sturdivant, Missouri. He is a teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Daughter Matthew Todd and Emma Leigh Latham of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Name, Tenley Rebecca. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Latham is the former Emma Cross, daughter of Tom and Lori Cross of Hartsburg, Illinois. She is employed by the Woodland School District. Latham is the son of Mike and Becky Latham of Cape Girardeau. He works at First Missouri State Bank.
