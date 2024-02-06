All sections
RecordsMarch 23, 2020
Births 3/23/20
Births 3/23/20

Sauerbrunn

Daughter to Luke and Jennifer Sauerbrunn of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Name, Lyla Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Sauerbrunn is the daughter of Chris Faulkner and Paula Faulkner of Fort Madison, Iowa. She is a physical therapist at First Steps. Sauerbrunn is the son of Ben Sauerbrunn and Patty Sauerbrunn of Oak Ridge. He is a mechanic at Bud Shell Ford.

Anderson

Son to Paul and Chelsea Anderson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:07 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020. Name, Grady James. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Michelle Bratton of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Jeff Reese of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Anderson is the son of Kellie Fleming of Affton, Missouri, and James Anderson of Benton, Missouri. He works at Sam's Club.

Births
