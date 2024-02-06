Records March 23, 2020

Births 3/23/20

Daughter to Luke and Jennifer Sauerbrunn of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:20 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Name, Lyla Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second daughter. Mrs. Sauerbrunn is the daughter of Chris Faulkner and Paula Faulkner of Fort Madison, Iowa. She is a physical therapist at First Steps. Sauerbrunn is the son of Ben Sauerbrunn and Patty Sauerbrunn of Oak Ridge. He is a mechanic at Bud Shell Ford...