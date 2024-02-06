Records March 21, 2020

Births 3/22/20

Daughter to Matthew and Elizabeth McRoberts of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Name, Cora Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. McRoberts is the daughter of Perry and Betty Metcalf of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau. McRoberts is the son of Gloria McRoberts of Dexter, and late Clyde and Shirley McRoberts of Pocahontas, Arkansas. He is chief engineer at ARTCO...