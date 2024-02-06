Births 3/22/20

Daughter to Matthew and Elizabeth McRoberts of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Name, Cora Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. McRoberts is the daughter of Perry and Betty Metcalf of Bloomfield, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau. McRoberts is the son of Gloria McRoberts of Dexter, and late Clyde and Shirley McRoberts of Pocahontas, Arkansas. He is chief engineer at ARTCO.
Daughter to Brandon and Brittany Smallwood of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:04 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Name, Braidee Carol Giavanna. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Smallwood is the daughter of Bobby and Kim Prescott of Ripley, Tennessee, and Reid and Barbara Hilliard of Halls, Tennessee. Smallwood is the son of Melody Parker of Jackson, and the late Alford and Angie Smallwood of Grenada, Mississippi.