Births 3/2/23

Son to Kevin Wayne Brown and Toni Renee Pettet of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Jaxon Delano Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Pettet is the daughter of Jack and Tammi Pettet of Mary Esther, Florida, and Ned Huber of Cape Girardeau and the late Susan Huber. She is an accounts payable representative with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Brown is the son of Howard and Clara Ann Brown of Marble Hill. He is retired.
Son to Karson and Karsen King of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Myles Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. King is the daughter of Tim Powers and Kim Powers of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. King is the son of Bill King and Sheila King of Jackson. He is employed by United Land Title.
Daughter to Joseph and Susan Abney of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Leonna Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Abney is the daughter of Alan Pendergrass and Chris Pagano of Jackson and the late Laura Pendergrass. Abney is the son of Rodney and Jetti Abney of Sikeston, Missouri.
Son to Joe and Sonya Kinder of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Name, Titan Odell. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Sharon and Scott Lindsay of Sedgewickville and Leon and Monica Ezell of Frohna, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Kinder is the son of Yvonne Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Johnny Carter Sr. of Jackson. He works for Brandon O. Williams Construction.
