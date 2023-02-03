All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsMarch 4, 2023
Births 3/2/23
Son to Kevin Wayne Brown and Toni Renee Pettet of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Jaxon Delano Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Pettet is the daughter of Jack and Tammi Pettet of Mary Esther, Florida, and Ned Huber of Cape Girardeau and the late Susan Huber. ...

Brown

Son to Kevin Wayne Brown and Toni Renee Pettet of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Name, Jaxon Delano Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Pettet is the daughter of Jack and Tammi Pettet of Mary Esther, Florida, and Ned Huber of Cape Girardeau and the late Susan Huber. She is an accounts payable representative with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Brown is the son of Howard and Clara Ann Brown of Marble Hill. He is retired.

King

Son to Karson and Karsen King of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Name, Myles Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. King is the daughter of Tim Powers and Kim Powers of Cape Girardeau. She works for the Jackson School District. King is the son of Bill King and Sheila King of Jackson. He is employed by United Land Title.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Abney

Daughter to Joseph and Susan Abney of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Name, Leonna Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Abney is the daughter of Alan Pendergrass and Chris Pagano of Jackson and the late Laura Pendergrass. Abney is the son of Rodney and Jetti Abney of Sikeston, Missouri.

Kinder

Son to Joe and Sonya Kinder of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Name, Titan Odell. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Kinder is the daughter of Sharon and Scott Lindsay of Sedgewickville and Leon and Monica Ezell of Frohna, Missouri. She is a homemaker. Kinder is the son of Yvonne Kinder of Cape Girardeau and Johnny Carter Sr. of Jackson. He works for Brandon O. Williams Construction.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy