RecordsMarch 2, 2021

Births 3/2/21

Son to Kevin and Gina Cox of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:53 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Samuel Morihiko. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cox is the daughter of Henry and Kay Azuma of Cape Girardeau. Cox is the son of Janie Cox of Chicago and Paul and Evelyn Cox of West Frankfort, Illinois

Southeast Missourian

Cox

Son to Kevin and Gina Cox of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:53 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Samuel Morihiko. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cox is the daughter of Henry and Kay Azuma of Cape Girardeau. Cox is the son of Janie Cox of Chicago and Paul and Evelyn Cox of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Stagner

Daughter to Blake and Katie Stagner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:35 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Name, Katelyn Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stagner is the daughter of Lynne and Clint Karnes of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jefferson Elementary School. Stagner is the son of Bob Stagner of Cape Girardeau and Penny Tift of Williamsburg, Virginia. He works at Consolidated Grain and Barge.

Null

Twin son and daughter to Samuel and Chelsey Null of Alto Pass, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Charlotte Kay was born at 8:16 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Benjamin James was born at 8:20 p.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. The couple has another daughter. Mrs. Null works for Southeast--HEALTH. Null works for Alliance Water.

Kessler

Daughter to Jonathan and Meagan Kessler of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Name, Lilly Vi. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kessler is the daughter of Kenny and Ginny Ruiz of Chaffee. She works at Regional Brain and Spine, LLC. Kessler is the son of Beth York of Evansville, Indiana and Jim Kessler of Evansville. He works at Drury Hotels.

Births
