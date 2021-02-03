Births 3/2/21

Cox

Son to Kevin and Gina Cox of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:53 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Samuel Morihiko. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cox is the daughter of Henry and Kay Azuma of Cape Girardeau. Cox is the son of Janie Cox of Chicago and Paul and Evelyn Cox of West Frankfort, Illinois.

Stagner

Daughter to Blake and Katie Stagner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:35 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Name, Katelyn Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Stagner is the daughter of Lynne and Clint Karnes of Cape Girardeau. She works at Jefferson Elementary School. Stagner is the son of Bob Stagner of Cape Girardeau and Penny Tift of Williamsburg, Virginia. He works at Consolidated Grain and Barge.