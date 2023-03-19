Births 3/19/23

LaRose

Son to Ryan and MaKenzie LaRose of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Name, Maddox James. Weight, 11 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. LaRose is the daughter of Kenneth and Tina Schirmer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner and owner of Reviving Wellness. LaRose is the son of David and Holly LaRose of Cape Girardeau and Brenda Hicks of Cape Girardeau. He works in security at SoutheastHEALTH.

Ledbetter

Son to Christian Ledbetter and Madison Blechle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Name, Liam Elliott. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Blechle is the daughter of Amie Blechle and Michael Blechle of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ledbetter is the son of Natalie Ledbetter and Chad Ledbetter of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a game designer.