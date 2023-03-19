All sections
RecordsMarch 21, 2023

Births 3/19/23

Southeast Missourian

LaRose

Son to Ryan and MaKenzie LaRose of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Name, Maddox James. Weight, 11 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. LaRose is the daughter of Kenneth and Tina Schirmer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner and owner of Reviving Wellness. LaRose is the son of David and Holly LaRose of Cape Girardeau and Brenda Hicks of Cape Girardeau. He works in security at SoutheastHEALTH.

Ledbetter

Son to Christian Ledbetter and Madison Blechle of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Name, Liam Elliott. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Blechle is the daughter of Amie Blechle and Michael Blechle of Jackson. She is a stay-at-home mom. Ledbetter is the son of Natalie Ledbetter and Chad Ledbetter of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a game designer.

Carter

Son to Nicolas Carter and Paige Pearson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Name, Easton David. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Pearson is employed by Dollar General. Carter works for DHL Supply Chain.

Mueller

Daughter to Cory and Wittney Mueller of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023. Name, Evelyn Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Mueller is the daughter of Jessie Poe of Licking, Missouri, and Darrell Kester of Jonesboro, Illinois. She is a manager at McDonald's. Mueller is the son of Brenda Nicholson of Nashville, Illinois, and William Mueller of St. Louis. He works in maintenance at McDonald's.

Vails

Son to Jason and Tricia Vails of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Name, Grayson Ian. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Eighth child, second son. Mrs. Vails is the daughter of Steve and Vickie Sanders of Essex, Missouri. She is employed by United Parcel Service. Vails is the son of Danny Vails Sr. of Jackson and the late Peggy Kinder. He works at Procter & Gamble.

