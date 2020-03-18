Births 3/18/20

Emmons

Daughter to Shane Emmons and Cailtin Jones of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Name, Lennon Michelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third daughter. Ms. Jones is the daughter of Mike and Tabatha Jones of Chaffee. Emmons is the son of Tara Emmons of Cape Girardeau. He is a technician at Performance Quick Lube.

Gorton

Daughter to Taylor and Whitney Gorton of Gordonville, Southeast Hospital, 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Name, Josie Laike. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Gorton is the daughter of Bill and Michelle Tanner of New Madrid, Missouri. She is a physical education teacher at Lilbourn Elementary School. Gorton is the son of Scott and Diana Gorton of Cape Girardeau. He is a chemist with Buzzi Unicem.

Headrick

Son to Mark Headrick and Brandie Nix of Allenville, Southeast Hospital, 4:07 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020. Name, Nature Wyett Charles. Weight, 8 pounds. Seventh child, fourth son. Ms. Nix is the daughter of Jerry and Pamela Nix of Delta. She works for Comfort Keepers. Headrick is the son of Bill and Vicki Headrick of Cape Girardeau. He works for Quade Farms.