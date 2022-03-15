All sections
RecordsMarch 15, 2022

Births 3/15/22

Southeast Missourian

Griffin

Son to Seth and Abbey Griffin of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:45 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Name, Briggs Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Griffin is the daughter of Bill and Michele Anderson of Oran. She is a certified surgical technologist with Doctors Park Surgery. Griffin is the son of Charlotte Griffin of Morley, Missouri. He is a journeyman lineman with Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.

Gray

Daughter to Caleb and Jamie Gray of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:57 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022. Name, Josie Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gray is the daughter of Sam and Tonya Glency of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jeanna and Travis Sanders of Jackson. Gray is the son of Ron and Rhonda Gray of Scott City and Cindy and Kevin Groves of Cape Girardeau. He works for Labcorp.

Story Tags
Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

