Births 3/15/22

Gray

Daughter to Caleb and Jamie Gray of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:57 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022. Name, Josie Marie. Weight, 5 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gray is the daughter of Sam and Tonya Glency of Chaffee, Missouri, and Jeanna and Travis Sanders of Jackson. Gray is the son of Ron and Rhonda Gray of Scott City and Cindy and Kevin Groves of Cape Girardeau. He works for Labcorp.