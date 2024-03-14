Births 3/14/24

DeProw

Son to Brandon and Chelsea DeProw of Scott City, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 2:18 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024. Name, Myles Lincoln. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. DeProw is the daughter of Donnie Phillips and Linda Phillips of Scott City. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bell City Elementary School. DeProw is the son of Sandy DeProw of Scott City and Mark DeProw of East Carondelet, Illinois. He is an accountant with 74 Auto LLC.

Austin

Daughter to Daniel Christepher Austin and Mika Theresa Shanle of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Name, Hadley Wrenn. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Shanle is the daughter of Chris and Janet Shanle of Sikeston. Austin is the son of Missy and John Austin of Sikeston. Shanle and Austin are both employed by Chris’ Auto Body & Parts.

Herron

Son to Braeden Warren Thomas Herron and Destiny Nicole Dyson of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Cayzmon Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Dyson is the daughter of Melody Smith of Sikeston. She works for Bootheel In Home Care. Herron is the son of Joshua Herron of Advance. He is employed by Taskmaster Components.

Stephen

Son to Glenn Ernest Stephen and Angel Lynn Dixon of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Baldr Rune. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Dixon is the daughter of Theresa Dixon of Marble Hill. She and Stephen are both employed by DHL.

Elfrink

Daughter to Jacob Dayton and Amy Michele Elfrink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Allison Kathryn. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mr. and Mrs. Elfrink are both teachers with East Prairie School District.

Hedgcoth

Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Name, Catherine Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the former Annabelle Criddle, daughter of Enos and Janet Criddle of Cape Girardeau. Hedgcoth is the son of Daniel and Candis Hedgcoth of Fredericktown. He is outside plant manager for Circle Fiber.

Poston-Seyer

Daughter to Andrew Michael Seyer and Salena Victoria Poston of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Name, Azara Ember. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Poston is the daughter of Tracy and David Poston of Jackson. She is a physical therapist assistant at Kenny Rogers Children’s Center. Seyer is the son of Angie and Jason Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Williams

Son to Zu’trevion Jaymar Williams and Taylor Rae Robinett of Kennett, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Name, Kash Jaymar. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Robinett is the daughter of Lindsey Robinett of Sikeston and Andrew Robinett of Risco. Williams is the son of Nakita Williams of Kennett and Aaron Meadows of St. Louis. Williams and Robinett are both employed by Walmart.