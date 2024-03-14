Births 3/14/24

Son to Brandon and Chelsea DeProw of Scott City, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 2:18 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024. Name, Myles Lincoln. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. DeProw is the daughter of Donnie Phillips and Linda Phillips of Scott City. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Bell City Elementary School. DeProw is the son of Sandy DeProw of Scott City and Mark DeProw of East Carondelet, Illinois. He is an accountant with 74 Auto LLC.
Daughter to Daniel Christepher Austin and Mika Theresa Shanle of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:33 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Name, Hadley Wrenn. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Shanle is the daughter of Chris and Janet Shanle of Sikeston. Austin is the son of Missy and John Austin of Sikeston. Shanle and Austin are both employed by Chris’ Auto Body & Parts.
Son to Braeden Warren Thomas Herron and Destiny Nicole Dyson of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:24 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Cayzmon Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Dyson is the daughter of Melody Smith of Sikeston. She works for Bootheel In Home Care. Herron is the son of Joshua Herron of Advance. He is employed by Taskmaster Components.
Son to Glenn Ernest Stephen and Angel Lynn Dixon of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:26 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Baldr Rune. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Dixon is the daughter of Theresa Dixon of Marble Hill. She and Stephen are both employed by DHL.
Daughter to Jacob Dayton and Amy Michele Elfrink of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Name, Allison Kathryn. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mr. and Mrs. Elfrink are both teachers with East Prairie School District.
Daughter to Daniel Ira and Annabelle Rose Hedgcoth of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Name, Catherine Jean. Weight, 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Hedgcoth is the former Annabelle Criddle, daughter of Enos and Janet Criddle of Cape Girardeau. Hedgcoth is the son of Daniel and Candis Hedgcoth of Fredericktown. He is outside plant manager for Circle Fiber.
Daughter to Andrew Michael Seyer and Salena Victoria Poston of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:13 Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Name, Azara Ember. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Third daughter. Poston is the daughter of Tracy and David Poston of Jackson. She is a physical therapist assistant at Kenny Rogers Children’s Center. Seyer is the son of Angie and Jason Seyer of Cape Girardeau. He is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Zu’trevion Jaymar Williams and Taylor Rae Robinett of Kennett, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Name, Kash Jaymar. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Robinett is the daughter of Lindsey Robinett of Sikeston and Andrew Robinett of Risco. Williams is the son of Nakita Williams of Kennett and Aaron Meadows of St. Louis. Williams and Robinett are both employed by Walmart.
Daughter to Nathaniel Scott and Malinda Sue Rankin of Charleston, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Name, Blakely Quinn. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Rankin is the former Malinda Wiley, daughter of Kimberly Wiley and Tim Wiley of Sikeston. She works for White and Associates. Rankin is the son of Melody Faulkner of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Sowinksi Farms.
Son to Brandon Michael and Nakia Dawn Chapman of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:02 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024. Name, Kade Lane. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Chapman is the former Nakia Parris, daughter of Ronda Parris of Scott City and Donald Parris. She is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare. Chapman is the son of Tracy Koehler and Randy Koehler of Fruitland. He is a traveling welder.
Son to Thomas Paul Hayden and Taylor Abigail Schemel of Perryville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:46 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024. Name, Westyn Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Schemel is the daughter of Nathan Schemel and Lindsay Schemel of Perryville. Hayden is the son of Paul Hayden and Melissa Hayden of Perryville.
Son to Colin Spencer and Cameron Elisabeth Edwards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:41 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024. Name, Braxton Coy. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Edwards is the former Cameron Styer, daughter of April Styer and Rod Styer of Thebes, Illinois. Edwards is the son of Rusty and Kim Jones of Walls, Mississippi, and Jason and Shawn Edwards of Winder, Georgia. He is an educator with the State of Missouri.
Daughter to Rylan Layne and Pleasant Lyn Matthews of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Name, Allison Lyn. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Matthews is the former Pleasant Cook, daughter of Eddie Cook and Sherri Cook of Marble Hill. She is self-employed. Matthews is the son of Paul Matthews and Shonda Matthews of Marble Hill. He is owner of MLR Concrete.
Daughter to Braidyn Rylee Rister and Kayla Lynn Rhodes of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Name, Josephine Rae. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Rhodes is the daughter of Alicia Rhodes of Marble Hill and Thomas Cureton of Fredericktown. She works for Southern Bank. Rister is the son of Brandee Rister of Scott City and Jody Rister of Marble Hill. He is employed by Boulder Construction.
Son to Joshua David and Heather Marie Hahn of St. Mary, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:54 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2024. Name, Asher David. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Mrs. Hahn is the former Heather Adams, daughter of Allen and Mary Adams of St. Mary. Hahn is the son of Kyle and Ann Hahn of Ocala, Florida.
Daughter to Todd David Strange and Amanda Renee Manley of Hayti, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:04 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2024. Name, Brooklyn Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Manley is the former Amanda Alexander, daughter of Leslie Alexander of Jackson and Ronnie Alexander of Hayti. She is a paralegal in the law office of Wendell Hoskins. Strange is the son of Peggy Strange of Caruthersville and Marvin Strange of Blairsville, Georgia. He is a shift supervisor at Nucor-Yamato Steel.
Daughter to Branton Glenn and Hannah Nicole Reeves of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024. Name, Ember Nicole. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Reeves is the former Hannah Madsen, daughter of Terry and Angie Madsen of Cape Girardeau. She works at Oak Ridge Elementary School. Reeves is the son of Dean and Kerry Reeves of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Nucor Buildings.