Births 3/10/20

Son to Brent and Shelby Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Eli Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Machelle Crase of Perryville and Tony Ritter of St. Mary, Missouri. She works at Montgomery Bank. Roth is the son of Darrell Roth of Perryville and the late Sandy Hadler Roth. He is employed by Perryville High School.
Son to Sean and Kayla Klipfel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Name, Jaxon Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klipfel is the daughter of Cindy and Sammy Lawson of Jackson. She is a personal banker at First Missouri State Bank. Klipfel is the son of Trish and Tom Klipfel of Benton, Missouri. He is a construction sales specialist with Fastenal.
Son to Charles and Kelsie Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:03 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Name, Bodie Charles. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Meier is the daughter of Kelvin and Marsha Birk of Jackson. She is a replenisher at Buchheit. Meier is the son of Steve and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is a machinist with Jackson Machine Mfg.
Daughter to Indocin and Chloe Murray of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Name, Zhuri Alyza-Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Murray is the daughter of Jackie Dent and Jacob Dent of Anna, Illinois. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Murray is the son of Carla Murray and Indocin Murray of Cape Girardeau. He works at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.
Son to Layton Warner and Michelle Marshall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:56 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020. Name, Bryson Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Marshall is the daughter of Kimberly Woodworth of East Prairie, Missouri, and Robbie Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri. Warner is he son of Ruth James of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Shannon Warner of East Prairie.
Son to Ryan and Olivia Long of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 1:01 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020. Name, Henry Vernon. Weight, 9 pounds, 4.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the daughter of Mary Jansen and David Jansen of Cape Girardeau. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Long is the son of Susan Long and Robert Long of Benton, Missouri. He is employed at Notre Dame Regional High School.
