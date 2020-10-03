Births 3/10/20

Roth

Son to Brent and Shelby Roth of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Eli Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Roth is the daughter of Machelle Crase of Perryville and Tony Ritter of St. Mary, Missouri. She works at Montgomery Bank. Roth is the son of Darrell Roth of Perryville and the late Sandy Hadler Roth. He is employed by Perryville High School.

Klipfel

Son to Sean and Kayla Klipfel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Name, Jaxon Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Klipfel is the daughter of Cindy and Sammy Lawson of Jackson. She is a personal banker at First Missouri State Bank. Klipfel is the son of Trish and Tom Klipfel of Benton, Missouri. He is a construction sales specialist with Fastenal.

Meier

Son to Charles and Kelsie Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:03 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Name, Bodie Charles. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Meier is the daughter of Kelvin and Marsha Birk of Jackson. She is a replenisher at Buchheit. Meier is the son of Steve and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is a machinist with Jackson Machine Mfg.