Births 3/1/22

Welker

Daughter to Mark and Callie Welker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:17 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Name, Nora Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Jerry and Gail Hoffman of Cape Girardeau. She works in business development at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Jill and Mike Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Sam and Rebecca Welker of Cape Girardeau. He is a Cape Girardeau County attorney.

Smith

Son to Michael and Darla Smith of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 6:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Name, Tucker Ridge. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Terry Johnston and Darlene Johnston of Scott City. She is employed by the State of Missouri. Smith is the son of Joe Smith and Debbie Smith of St. Charles, Missouri. He works for AT&T.