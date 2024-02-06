Son to James Edward Crane and Cristina Marie Barborek-Crane of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Sullivan Bear James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Barborek-Crane is the former Cristina Barborek. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Crane is a laborer with the Scott County Highway Department.
Son to David Timothy and Caitlin Marie Randolph of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Vincent James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Randolph is the former Caitlin Scheeter, daughter of Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter of Chaffee. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Randolph is the son of Robert and Barbara Randolph of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified public accountant at Beussink, Hey & Roe, P.C.
Hahs
Son to Burton Leon and Cynthia Lynn Hahs of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Name, Archer Elvan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hahs is the former Cynthia Volz, daughter of Van Volz and Karen Volz of Friedheim. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hahs is th son of Leota Hahs of Oak Ridge and the late Robert Hahs. He is a farmer with Hahs Family Farms.
Amelunke
Son to Cody Allen Amelunke and Ashley Nicole Pontious of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Name, Grayson Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Pontious is the daughter of Karry Pontious and Eric Lamb of Jackson. Amelunke is the son of Christy Amelunke and Ronnie Amelunke of Jackson. He works for Buchheit's.
Oliver
Son to Daniel Lee and Kaitlyn Irene Oliver of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Name, Noah Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Olivers is the former Kaitlyn Jahnsen, daughter of Mike and Nancy Jahnsen of Cedar Hill, Missouri. She is a personal banker II with MRV Banks. Oliver is the son of Mark Oliver and JoEllen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.
Lueder
Daughter to William Allen Lueder and Kailey Marie Spinks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Name, Guinevere Joann. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Spinks is the daughter of Susan Spinks of Cape Girardeau and Mark and Gayla Spinks of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Ciao Bella. Lueder is the son of Barb and Rick Lueder of Cape Girardeau. He works at Plaza Tire.
