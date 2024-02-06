Barborek-Crane

Son to James Edward Crane and Cristina Marie Barborek-Crane of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Sullivan Bear James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Barborek-Crane is the former Cristina Barborek. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Crane is a laborer with the Scott County Highway Department.

Randolph

Son to David Timothy and Caitlin Marie Randolph of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Vincent James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Randolph is the former Caitlin Scheeter, daughter of Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter of Chaffee. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Randolph is the son of Robert and Barbara Randolph of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified public accountant at Beussink, Hey & Roe, P.C.

Hahs

Son to Burton Leon and Cynthia Lynn Hahs of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Name, Archer Elvan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hahs is the former Cynthia Volz, daughter of Van Volz and Karen Volz of Friedheim. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hahs is th son of Leota Hahs of Oak Ridge and the late Robert Hahs. He is a farmer with Hahs Family Farms.