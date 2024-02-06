All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Births

Son to James Edward Crane and Cristina Marie Barborek-Crane of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Sullivan Bear James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Barborek-Crane is the former Cristina Barborek. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Crane is a laborer with the Scott County Highway Department...

Barborek-Crane

Son to James Edward Crane and Cristina Marie Barborek-Crane of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Sullivan Bear James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Barborek-Crane is the former Cristina Barborek. She is a receptionist at Missouri Delta Medical Center. Crane is a laborer with the Scott County Highway Department.

Randolph

Son to David Timothy and Caitlin Marie Randolph of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Name, Vincent James. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Randolph is the former Caitlin Scheeter, daughter of Dennis and Stephanie Scheeter of Chaffee. She is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Randolph is the son of Robert and Barbara Randolph of Cape Girardeau. He is a certified public accountant at Beussink, Hey & Roe, P.C.

Hahs

Son to Burton Leon and Cynthia Lynn Hahs of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Name, Archer Elvan. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Hahs is the former Cynthia Volz, daughter of Van Volz and Karen Volz of Friedheim. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hahs is th son of Leota Hahs of Oak Ridge and the late Robert Hahs. He is a farmer with Hahs Family Farms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Amelunke

Son to Cody Allen Amelunke and Ashley Nicole Pontious of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Name, Grayson Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Pontious is the daughter of Karry Pontious and Eric Lamb of Jackson. Amelunke is the son of Christy Amelunke and Ronnie Amelunke of Jackson. He works for Buchheit's.

Oliver

Son to Daniel Lee and Kaitlyn Irene Oliver of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Name, Noah Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Olivers is the former Kaitlyn Jahnsen, daughter of Mike and Nancy Jahnsen of Cedar Hill, Missouri. She is a personal banker II with MRV Banks. Oliver is the son of Mark Oliver and JoEllen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed.

Lueder

Daughter to William Allen Lueder and Kailey Marie Spinks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Name, Guinevere Joann. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Spinks is the daughter of Susan Spinks of Cape Girardeau and Mark and Gayla Spinks of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Ciao Bella. Lueder is the son of Barb and Rick Lueder of Cape Girardeau. He works at Plaza Tire.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy