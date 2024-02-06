Daughter to Jack and Jill Wedemeier of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:38 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Name, Hattie Louise. Weight, 3 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wedemeier is the daughter of Sheila Irvin of Jackson and Jeff Irvin of Leopold. She works for the U.S. District Court. Wedemeier is the son of Herb and Leslie Wedemeier of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Drury Southwest.
Son to Trevor Lamont Junious Sr. and Robbie Marie Edwards of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Name, Xavier Kenneth. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. Tenth child, seventh son. Edwards is the daughter of Rose Lifter of New Madrid, Missouri, and Robert Edwards of Memphis, Tennessee. Junious is the son of Andrea Winters of Tamms, Illinois.
