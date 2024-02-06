Davis

Son to Christopher Samuel and Eryn Paige Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Name, Kollyn Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Davis is the former Eryn Jones, daughter of Regina Stash of Sikeston. She is a medical assistant at Cape Regional Brain and Spine. Davis is the son of Samuel Davis and Stephanie Davis of Kevil, Kentucky. He is the store manager at Lowe's.

Jensen

Son to Zachary and Frances Jensen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Sylas Wiley. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Jensen is the daughter of Deana and Jerry Myracle of Jackson. Jensen is the son of Sondra Richey of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Burns

Son to Justin and Dakota Burns of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Name, Kennedy Rein. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Burns is the daughter of Beth Boyer of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SEMO Cleaning Solutions. Burns is the son of Wendy and Bill Way of Cape Girardeau and the late John Burns. He works for Dish.

Willman

Son to Jason Michael Willman and Leah Nicole Polk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Name, Barrett Rea. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Polk is the former Leah Thompson, daughter of Robin Thompson of Cape Girardeau and Brian Thompson of Perryville, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Willman is the son of Christine Willman of Woodriver, Illinois. He works for Ervin Cable Construction.