Son to Christopher Samuel and Eryn Paige Davis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Name, Kollyn Christopher. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Davis is the former Eryn Jones, daughter of Regina Stash of Sikeston. She is a medical assistant at Cape Regional Brain and Spine. Davis is the son of Samuel Davis and Stephanie Davis of Kevil, Kentucky. He is the store manager at Lowe's.
Son to Zachary and Frances Jensen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Sylas Wiley. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Jensen is the daughter of Deana and Jerry Myracle of Jackson. Jensen is the son of Sondra Richey of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Son to Justin and Dakota Burns of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Name, Kennedy Rein. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Burns is the daughter of Beth Boyer of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by SEMO Cleaning Solutions. Burns is the son of Wendy and Bill Way of Cape Girardeau and the late John Burns. He works for Dish.
Son to Jason Michael Willman and Leah Nicole Polk of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Name, Barrett Rea. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Polk is the former Leah Thompson, daughter of Robin Thompson of Cape Girardeau and Brian Thompson of Perryville, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Willman is the son of Christine Willman of Woodriver, Illinois. He works for Ervin Cable Construction.
Son to Tony Tilford Burton and Brittany DaNielle Hileman of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Name, Waylon James. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Hileman is the former Brittany Newell, daughter of Sherry Newell of Mill Creek, Illinois, and Michael Newell of Jackson. Burton is the son of Tony T. Burton Jr. and Lana S. Burton of Chaffee.
Daughter to Rich Hutter and Hali Apel of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:26 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Anjali Marie. Weight, 6.5 pounds. Third child, second daughter. Apel is the daughter of Debbie Rhodes-Hodge of Cape Girardeau. She works at The Edge Fitness. Hutter is the son of Diane Hutter and Richard Hutter of St. Louis. He is employed by Select Plastics.
Son to Ethan and He Annie Ren Chou of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Name, Daniel Ethan Sebastian. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Chou is the daughter of Yuwei Ren and Xiaofeng He of Shenyang, China. She is employed by KA, LLC. Chou is the son of Sebastian and Peiling Chou of Carbondale, Illinois. He works for River Radio.
Daughter to Chris and Jessie Huffman of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Name, Marina Rain. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Huffman is the daughter of Richard and LaWanda Rhodes of Marble Hill. She is a nurse at Stonebridge: Marble Hill. Huffman is the son the late Kenny and Vickie Huffman. He is the owner of Chef Munchies.
