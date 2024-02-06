Davis

Daughter to Sean and Samantha Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:01 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Evelyn Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Terri Carr of Festus, Missouri. Davis is the son of Bonnie Whiteside and Randall Davis of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army.

Adkinson

Daughter to Donnell Adkinson and Candice Williams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Aryah Jenea. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Kay Burket of Centralia, Illinois. She works for Covenant Care. Adkinson is the son of Doris Currie of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.

Ferrell

Daughter to Lance Ryan and Jessica Dawn Ferrell of St. Louis, St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Fiona Moon. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Mike and therese Klipfel of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathologist with Dot.Com Therapy. Ferrell is the son of Debbie Williams of Cape Girardeau and the late Buz Ferrell. He is an Apple Genius with Apple Company.

Moore

Daughter to Jason and Dana Moore of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Name, Addison Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Tim and Sherrie McCain of Marble Hill. She is a nurse practitioner. Moore is the son of Diane Moore of Scott City. He is an associate at Sam's.

Carroll

Daughter to Austin and Elaine Carroll of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:12 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021. Name, Addilynn Marie. Weight, 5.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Carroll is the daughter of Kathy Sexton and Bobby Sexton of Chaffee. She is employed by DAEOC/Early Head Start. Carroll is the son of Leann Amick of Scott City and Fred Carroll of Chaffee. He works for Orgill.

Jones

Daughter to Chris and Stacie Jones of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. Name, AvaRea Casey. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Darlene and Danny Ray of Benton. Jones is the son of Bob and Donna Jones of Van Buren, Missouri. He is a truck driver at Quality Carriers of Paducah, Kentucky.