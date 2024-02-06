Daughter to Sean and Samantha Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:01 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. Name, Evelyn Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Davis is the daughter of Terri Carr of Festus, Missouri. Davis is the son of Bonnie Whiteside and Randall Davis of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army.
Daughter to Donnell Adkinson and Candice Williams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Aryah Jenea. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Williams is the daughter of Kay Burket of Centralia, Illinois. She works for Covenant Care. Adkinson is the son of Doris Currie of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Havco Wood Products.
Daughter to Lance Ryan and Jessica Dawn Ferrell of St. Louis, St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Name, Fiona Moon. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ferrell is the daughter of Mike and therese Klipfel of Cape Girardeau. She is a speech language pathologist with Dot.Com Therapy. Ferrell is the son of Debbie Williams of Cape Girardeau and the late Buz Ferrell. He is an Apple Genius with Apple Company.
Daughter to Jason and Dana Moore of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Name, Addison Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Moore is the daughter of Tim and Sherrie McCain of Marble Hill. She is a nurse practitioner. Moore is the son of Diane Moore of Scott City. He is an associate at Sam's.
Daughter to Austin and Elaine Carroll of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:12 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021. Name, Addilynn Marie. Weight, 5.2 pounds. First child. Mrs. Carroll is the daughter of Kathy Sexton and Bobby Sexton of Chaffee. She is employed by DAEOC/Early Head Start. Carroll is the son of Leann Amick of Scott City and Fred Carroll of Chaffee. He works for Orgill.
Daughter to Chris and Stacie Jones of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. Name, AvaRea Casey. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Jones is the daughter of Darlene and Danny Ray of Benton. Jones is the son of Bob and Donna Jones of Van Buren, Missouri. He is a truck driver at Quality Carriers of Paducah, Kentucky.
Daughter to Brian and Alexis Ulen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021. Name, Britton Hazel. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Ulen is the daughter of Sandy Tegel of Cape Girardeau and Randy Ulrich of Perryville, Missouri. Ulen is the son of Sammy and Cathy Ulen of Ullin, Illinois. He works for Ulen Farms.
Daughter to Chris and Halie Amos of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:25 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021. Name, Aubrey Emerson. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Amos is the daughter of Teresa Haman and Mike Haman of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Amos is the son of Renee Amos and John Amos of Jackson. He is a technician with Procter & Gamble.
Son to Cory and Adele Esselman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Name, Ian Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Third son. Mrs. Esselman is the daughter of Martha Bohnert of Altenburg, Missouri, and the late Charles Bohnert. She works at St. Paul Lutheran School. Esselman is the son of Scott and Lisa Esselman of Perryville, Missouri. He is employed by RSW/US.
Daughter to Clint and Mindy Bradshaw of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Name, Ivy Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bradshaw is the daughter of Kevin Curry and Debbie Curry of Kelso, Missouri. She works for UPS. Bradshaw is the son of Ellis Bradshaw and Trenna Bradshaw of Whitewater. He is employed by Canedy Sign.
Daughter to Thomas Richardson and Amber Wild Richardson of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Name, Kaylee Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Wild Richardson is the daughter of Terri Scott of Hazelwood, Missouri, and Mark House of Maryland Heights, Missouri. Richardson is the son of Mary Richardson of Scott City. He works for Milam Transport.
Son to Madison Fields of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:14 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021. Name, Kayden Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Fields is the daughter of Dustin Fields of New Madrid, Missouri, and Heather Durbin of Portageville, Missouri. She is employed by Family Matters.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.