RecordsOctober 24, 2020

Births

Daughter to Jonathan and Rachael Bremer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Ruth Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bremer is the daughter of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner. She is employed by St. Ambrose School. Bremer is the son of Dale and Juanita Bremer of Jackson and Mark and Ann Winkler of Cape Girardeau. He works for Thrivent Financial.

Bremer

Daughter to Jonathan and Rachael Bremer of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Name, Ruth Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Bremer is the daughter of Curtis and Stephanie Weidenbenner. She is employed by St. Ambrose School. Bremer is the son of Dale and Juanita Bremer of Jackson and Mark and Ann Winkler of Cape Girardeau. He works for Thrivent Financial.

Jahn

Daughter to Scott and Laura Jahn of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Name, Kayleigh Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jahn is the daughter of Glenn and Betty Berkbigler of Perryville, Missouri. She is an elementary teacher with the Cape Girardeau School District. Jahn is the son of Kirk and Susan Jahn of Jackson. He works for Jahn Farms & Excavating.

Hanselman

Son to Corey and Taylor Hanselman of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:18 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Ripp Austin-Ray. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hanselman is the daughter of Liz Hanna and Kent Hanna of Chaffee. She works at Jackson Dental. Hanselman is the son of Janice Hanselman and Ray Hanselman of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by North American.

Brockmire

Son to Brooks Brockmire and Taylor Lindeman of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Name, Remington Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Lindeman is the daughter of Tammy Lindeman and Johnny Lindeman of Scott City. Brockmire is the son of Angela Brockmire and Will Weidenfelder of Advance, Missouri. He is an operator at BioKyowa.

Overbey

Daughter to Joshua Overbey and Jennifer Nash of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:58 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Name, Mavis Lyndra. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Nash is the daughter of Rebecca Polhamus of Oak Ridge. Overbey is the son of Marca Starkey of Fredericktown, Missouri, and the late David Overbey. He works for SEMO Milling.

DeVaughn

Daughter to Terry DeVaughn and Bre-Anna Meuir of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Name, Raelynn Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Meuir is the daughter of Tonya Lucas of Portageville, Missouri, and Jeffery Meuir of Cape Girardeau. DeVaughn is the son of Crystal DeVaughn and Mark DeVaughn of Paragould, Arkansas.

