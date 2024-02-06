Daughter to Zachariah Cody and Charity Lynn Willmirth of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Name, Reagan Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Willmirth is the former Charity Collier, daughter of Charles and Sherri Collier of Marble Hill. Willmirth is the son of Connie Willmirth of Marble Hill. He works for Robinson Construction.
Daughter to Amber Nicole Steen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:07 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Am'Broshai La'Sha. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Steen is the daughter of Robert Black and Gloria Black of Louisville, Kentucky. She is employed by In Home Help.
Son to Madison Nicole Vanpool of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Name, Zander Amir. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Vanpool is the daughter of Susan and Edward Vanpool of Sikeston.
Son to Allen Shane and Edna Marie Rodgers of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Name, Liam Cohal. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, fourth son. Mrs. Rodgers is the former Edna Johnson, daughter of Charles and Yvonne Johnson of Fredericktown, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Rodgers is the son of William and Phylis Rodgers of Canon City, Colorado. He is a laborer with Seawest Specialty Contracting.
Son to Ryan and Abbie Asbury of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Name, Axton Ray. Weight 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Asbury is the daughter of Mark Schilli and Vida Schilli of St. Mary, Missouri. She works in patient-centered medical home care at SoutheastHEALTH. Asbury is the son of Ervin Asbury and Theresa Asbury of Steeleville, Illinois. He is employed by the State of Illinois.
Son to Andrew and Madison Williams of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:24 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Name, Lincoln Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Dennis and Shelly Huckstep of Scott City. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Williams is the son of Steve and Teresa Williams of Cape Girardeau. He works at First Missouri State Bank.
Daughter to Dustin and Amanda Woods of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:32 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Name, Isabella Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Woods is the daughter of Charles and Eva Dunn of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. Woods is the son of Michael and Roberta Woods of Glen Allen, Missouri. He works at Crane Nuclear.
Son to Rodney and Amanda Cook of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Name, Ranger Dean. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Cook is the daughter of Roger and LaWanna Seabaugh of Leopold. She is a stay-at-home mom. Cook is the son of Lyndall and Terri Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Ron and Janice White of Marble Hill. He is owner of Welker Pump Service.
Son to Tim and Renee Dickerson of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:18 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Name, Wyatt Oliver. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dickerson is the daughter of Paul and Carla Huffman of Oak Ridge. She is an order filler at Do It Best. Dickerson is the son of Tim and Sharon Dickerson of Olive Branch, Illinois. He is market supervisor at Food Giant.
Son to Brent and Brittney Trankler of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Name, Walker Allen. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Trankler is the daughter of Jeff and Karen Kelley of Sikeston. She is a speech language pathologist with the Sikeston School District. Trankler is the son of Charles and Sondra Trankler of Oran, Missouri. He is a shop teacher at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.
Daughter to Jacob and Samantha Merrick of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Name, Addison Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Merrick is the daughter of Duane and Sherry Anderson of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a hairstylist at Amara Salon & Boutique. Merrick is the son of Tim and Marsha Johnson of Jackson and Ray and Andrea Merrick of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the City of Sikeston.
Daughter to Tyler and Ashley Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:01 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Name, Allie Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Steffens is the daughter of Cheryl Grimsley of Jackson and Allen Zoellner of Friedheim. She is branch manager at Provider Plus. Steffens is the son of Randy and Emily Steffens of Frohna. He is a stacking tech at Citizen Electric.
