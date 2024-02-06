All sections
RecordsOctober 3, 2020
Births
Daughter to Ryan and Mackenzie Sprandel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Name, Sophie Lucille. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sprandel is the daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at SoutheastHEALTH Women First. Sprandel is the son of Tom and Tracy Sprandel of Jackson. He is a research supervisor at BioKyowa.

Sprandel

Daughter to Ryan and Mackenzie Sprandel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Name, Sophie Lucille. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sprandel is the daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a medical assistant at SoutheastHEALTH Women First. Sprandel is the son of Tom and Tracy Sprandel of Jackson. He is a research supervisor at BioKyowa.

Yount

Son to Tyler and Josie Yount of Glen Allen, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Name, Lane Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Yount is the daughter of D.J. Long and Laurie Long of Glen Allen. She is employed by Health Point Fitness in Jackson. Yount is the son of Tony and Angie Yount of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Tina Douglas of Scopus, Missouri. He works for Crader's Distributing.

